Whether you're in need of new luggage for trips already lined up on your calendar or are just thinking ahead, you should lay eyes on Away's Aluminum Edition collection. The popular travel brand has just expanded its offering of the super-sleek cases, and now you can scoop up your new travel companion in a fresh colorway. All it takes is one look at these chic new arrivals to see that you'll be whizzing through the terminal in style.

A favorite among influencers, editors, and style-savvy travelers, Away is known for its minimal and practical designs. That said, arguably some of its sleekest styles to ever launch were part of its limited-edition Alchemy Collection — that is, until now. After the success of the 2019 collection, the brand is expanding its Aluminum Edition luggage by introducing three new permanent colors to join its classic silver shade.

All four of Away's luggage sizes — The Carry-On ($475), The Bigger Carry-On ($495), The Medium ($575), and The Large ($595) — are now up for grabs in Onyx Black and Gold as well as in a Rose Gold hue that's back by popular demand after making waves when it was available for a limited time last year.

No matter which of the four colors you choose, you'll gain a durable case that packs an elevated and eye-catching punch. On top of that, just like the silver Aluminum Edition cases the new colors feature an interior compression system and a water-resistant laundry bag to make packing a breeze.

As for the outside? The cases all offer dual TSA-approved combination locks (and no zippers for double the security), leather-trimmed handles, four 360-degree spinner wheels, and an optional ejectable battery for the two carry-on sizes. Each suitcase also comes with a matching leather luggage tag that you can personalize with a foil-stamp for $10. However, for $50 you can bring your own special touch to the luggage itself by adding up to three laser-etched engraved letters.

Now ready to snag yourself some new luggage? Continue on to begin shopping suitcases that'll not only make traveling a lot easier but incredibly more stylish, too.