If you're fortunate enough to WFH right now, that probably means you've heard the word "Zoom" one too many times since the start of self isolation. Regardless, the virtual meetings. Just. Keep. Happening. And though showing up for them doesn't require a stitch of makeup, Ashley Graham's teal-blue eyeliner *will* inspire you to go full glam on your next Zoom call — or family dinner, or virtual happy hour, or coordinated House Party.

On March 24, the model posted a video followed by a selfie of her makeup on Instagram with the all-too-relatable caption, "Anyone else wearing full glam to zoom meetings and dinner with the family?" The glam in mention was a copper smoky eye, bronzed cheeks, a shimmer lip, and, taking it to another level, electric-teal, winged eyeliner. The best part about Graham's look, though, is how you can recreate it at home in countless ways; start with a different eyeshadow base or change up the color of the eyeliner to something like a bold red instead.

No matter what you do, Graham is here to remind you makeup (especially in the time of coronavirus) can be more than just about looking good — but feeling good, too. "But in all honesty, getting ready and feeling like I am in my routine for a few minutes of the day gave me a short escape from the brain fog I’ve been feeling," Graham continued in her Instagram caption. And Graham's not alone; many have found joy in experimenting with makeup, dedicating time to a skincare routine, or indulging in self-care habits — like a good soak in the tub — during this unsettling time.

As for the nitty-gritty details, the entire look is courtesy of Graham's latest collaboration with Revlon, Tropical Vibes, which launched on March 24. The collab is separated into two kits: The Tropical Pop Kit ($24.55) and The Tropical Heat Kit ($23.59). The former includes a sheer gloss (titled Island Hopping) and the Tropical Vibes Post Beach Glow Face & Eye Kit, a ten-pan face and eye palette with tons of shimmer-y shades in bronze variations to a daring teal — which is *probably* the shade Graham used to achieve that bold eyeliner look.

The latter set, Tropical Heat Kit, includes the Tropical Vibes Golden Lava Face & Body Bronzer — a liquid bronzer for serious glow — and another lip gloss, but this time in a golden-copper shade titled Gold Rush.

Graham's previous work with Revlon — two lip kits, Worship and Unapologetic — sold out in three hours, so you should probably act fast if you want in on Tropical Vibes. Below, the two new kits worthy of making an appearance on your next Zoom call.

