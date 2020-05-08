If you've been living in loungewear for the past few weeks, you've likely hit a wall and could use a break from stretchy clothes. And because the weather is still testy and unpredictable, erring on the side of caution with a seasonless wardrobe is smart. And we just got a brand new lesson in how to tastefully do so with Ana de Armas's pink pants.

The wide-leg pants, which ring in at less than $80 from Lou & Grey, are a favorite of de Armas's; in fact, she was spotted wearing them in a different color in mid-April. She and boyfriend Ben Affleck have spent much of quarantine taking romantic strolls together around their Venice Beach home. But this time, the 32-year-old took her pooch for a solo stroll in while chit-chatting on the phone on May 7.

For the laidback occasion, she threw on a pair of light pink wide-leg carpenter pants, a breezy white tee, and classic black Converse Chuck Taylors. She accessorized simply with gold layered necklaces, adorable heart-shaped sunnies from Celine, and a luxe wrist watch. The resulting outfit is both relaxed but still presentable enough to make you feel presentable — especially when compared to all the sweats and loungewear we've all been sporting.

BENS / Wagner AZ / BACKGRID

Carpenter pants are a popular option this season due to its lightweight feel and casual vibe. They're even supermodel-approved by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Because they're sure to be a repeat look in your closet this season, scroll ahead to get Ana's full look — including the $80 pants.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.