As Hollywood — along with the rest of the world — stays at home to flatten the curve, A-list celebrities have taken their newfound free time to lounge in their coziest sweats. But when the entertainment industry's top stars need to step outside, they still find a way to maintain the art of getting dressed. Sure, it may not be the fresh-off-the-runway looks you typically see as they move from one appearance to the next. But considering Ana de Armas’ plaid dress and sneakers, even the most casual activities — like chores — can be a moment for fashion.

For the few low-key events that require her to leave the house, like walking her dog, de Armas has been sporting a series of polished off-duty looks — and judging by her latest ensembles, she’s on a roll. The No Time to Die actor was seen in Venice Beach wearing the Check Print Ruched Dress — which is on sale for $192 — from the fashion girl-approved brand GANNI on April 15. Enjoying the Los Angeles sunshine and fresh air with her two pups and beau Ben Affleck in hand, the 31-year-old actor completed her outfit with simple white sneakers from Saint Laurent, a pendant necklace, and a quarantine-appropriate face mask to create an easy go-to look for any casual occasion.

LESE/bam / BACKGRID

This isn’t the first time de Armas has taken a dressier approach for her routine dog walks. In the past month, the star has worn everything from casual tank tops and jeans to a Gucci jumpsuit (which happens to cost $2,600). But for her latest stroll, she gives a lesson in couple’s dressing with Affleck, who was wearing a plaid shirt, sleek sneakers, and a printed face mask like de Armas’.

If there’s one thing to take away from de Armas’ latest ensemble, it’s that a chic spring outfit doesn’t need much more than a few key pieces to create a full look. When you want to put together a look for your next venture outside, pull a page from de Armas’ book and style a printed midi dress with your favorite everyday sneakers. And if you want to sport the actor’s exact look, scroll down to shop her dress and sneakers below.

