The entertainment industry — complete with its red carpets, press tours, photoshoots, and more — has always been able to provide an ample amount of sartorial inspiration. But with premieres and events on hold due to the global pandemic, Hollywood, like the rest of the world, is staying home. And while the changes have no doubt affected the routines of A-list stars, there's one item on the to-do list that still requires stepping outdoors: dog walking. Still, judging by Ana de Armas' Lou & Grey pants and Celine sweatshirt on a recent outing, even in chores there's inspiration to be found.

Throughout quarantine, de Armas has been getting her routine breath of fresh air while walking her dog. Rather than going with a standard sweatsuit or athleisure ensemble for the low-key activity, the 31-year-old actor has chosen more polished alternatives. Whether she’s sporting a breezy coordinated top and skirt, timeless jeans and a sweater, or a $2,600 Gucci jumpsuit, the actor has proven that even the most routine activities can be a fashion moment. And her latest look is no exception.

BACKGRID

While out in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, the No Time to Die actor mixed designer and affordable staples together, styling a red Bubble Logo Hoody from Celine with a pair of $80 Brushed Twill High Waist Wide Leg Pants from Lou & Grey. The result is an outfit that while casual, still feels elevated. To finish the ensemble, she chose white Saint Laurent sneakers and a gold pendant necklace.

De Armas’ wide-leg pants are made with 97 percent cotton, which means that they look structured, they’ll feel comfortable throughout any activity — including daily walks. If you want a simple ensemble to create for everyday errand runs, weekend walks, or other casual activities, look to de Armas’ latest dog-walking ensemble for inspiration a style Lou & Grey’s wide-leg pants with a statement sweatshirt and timeless sneakers.

Scroll down to shop de Armas’ casual look below.