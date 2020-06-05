'Tis the season to spruce up your home. And what better way to do just that than by decking your space with stunning and unique finds from Black-owned home decor brands? Making some of these indie businesses a part of one's regular repertoire of goods is not only good for showing long-term support of Black entrepreneurs, but great for a much-needed decor upgrade, especially considering the variety of options at your fingertips.

For instance, with summer here and vibrant colors at the top of mind, a brightly toned pouf, foot stool, or woven rug from designer and artist Justina Blakeney's brand Jungalow can be just the ticket to warming up the home. Or, for those who like a more minimalist aesthetic, industrial designer Jomo Tariku offers simplistic-yet-unique furniture inspired by Ethiopian culture. And vintage lovers can find a treasure trove of one-of-a-kind treasures at Brooklyn-based vintage shop, BLK MKT Vintage, which is comprised of carefully curated collectibles and knickknacks you won't find anywhere else.

So, if you've been holding off on giving your living space a much-needed sprucing, add the nine Black-owned shops to your list and get on it, stat.

The perfect mix of eclectic and modern, Caravan Home (founded by Kamilah and Guara Tibbitts) pulls from stylistic trends from around the world, catering to a variety of aesthetics. Bohemian, mid-century modern, minimalistic — there's a linen napkin, drinking glass, or serving tray for everyone.

Brooklyn-based interior designer Hana Getachew launched Bolé Road as a means to express her love for the handwoven textiles from her home country of Ethiopia. The vibrant colors and patterns that surrounded her in her own home growing up have helped shape Getachew's own creations, which also incorporate her "own personal global modern aesthetic," says the Bolé Road website.

Curated by founders Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart, Brooklyn-based BLK MKT Vintage is comprised of collectibles and curiosities that "represent the richness of Black history and lived experience,” says the brand's website. "Our motivation to build a collection that mirrors multifarious Black cultural expression is rooted in our love for Black people, Black culture, and our own lived experiences."

Boho lovers will rejoice over Jungalow's original home decor (courtesy of founder and designer Justina Blakeney) as well as the fun ensemble of creative, colorful, modern goods from around the world. Think brightly colored shag rugs, handwoven side tables, and candy-colored pom-pom pillows.

In addition to offering a stunning selection of intricate, handmade African goods, Expedition Subsahara (and founder Sofi Seck), also have donated 20 percent of sales of each item toward an education fund for a STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics — school for young girls in Senegal. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the brand shifted its focus to offer the same proceeds to a different charity in Subsaharan Africa helping with Coronavirus relief.

The globally sourced shop created by Baltimore-based interior designer Laura Hodges features original, fair-trade decor that will settle nicely into any room in the home. Original artwork, ceramic vases, knitted blankets, custom throw pillows — the opportunities to add a unique touch to your home are endless.

If you've been looking to add some color and light to your home in an interesting way, Marie Burgos is for you. The French-born designer takes her knowledge of lighting and furniture design to sophisticated new heights with a contemporary blend of furnishings that spans handmade braided hanging lamps, plush purple ottomans with leather accents, and art deco mirrors.

Ethiopian-American industrial designer and artist Jomo Tariku melds his love for African art and culture with modern design in each Jomo piece. The result is furniture with interesting angles and stories behind them, like the Nyala chair (pictured) which is inspired by the Nyala antelope found in Ethiopia.

Drawing inspiration from designer Johanna Howard's native Sweden, the eponymous brand mixes Scandinavian design with artisan traditions from around the globe. Think dip-dyed alpaca throws and cotton pillows woven from a traditional Incan backstrap loom.