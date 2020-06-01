7 Black-Owned Fashion Brands To Support Right Now

Over the last week, protests have occurred across America in response to the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and many more before them. Citizens are taking to the streets against these latest examples of police brutality, incidents which underline the racial divide in the United States. But, whether you are marching or are supporting from home, there are further actions to consider that can also lift up the Black community. Supporting Black-owned fashion brands is one way that you can use your spending power and your voice. Black creators and leaders still have to fight to have their voices heard in an industry which historically marginalizes them, despite many trends originating from the Black community.

According to The Washington Post, Black business owners have also been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 crisis, making this a crucial time to show support. Aurora James of Brother Vellies has called for larger corporations to pledge themselves to buying 15 percent of their products from black-owned businesses. “Investors for the first time will start actively seeking them out. Small businesses can turn into larger ones…Real investment will start happening in black businesses which will subsequently be paid forward in our black communities,” she writes in an Instagram post.

If you would like to show your support, scroll down to see seven Black-owned fashion brands to support right now.

Brother Vellies

Founded by Aurora James in 2013, Brother Vellies made a splash among the fashion set for its statement-making shoes, accessories, and goal to maintain traditional African design processes and techniques — all while bringing the needs of the black community, such as an inclusive range of nude shoes — to the surface.

Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss — which was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond — commits itself to supporting diversity and inclusivity by challenging the "social narratives and evoke dialogue," according to the brand's website.

Cushnie

Carly Cushnie has become a household name among contemporary designs created under her namesake label. The sleek and minimalist designs have been seen on A-list names of Michelle Obama, Priyanka Chopra, Selena Gomez, and more.

Agnes Baddoo

For those of you who are looking for a minimalist approved bag for everyday occasions, Agnes Baddoo is the brand to shop. The Los Angeles-based label creates timeless leather designs that are simple but elegant. Shop the brand for your next go-to handbag.

Victor Glemaud

You may be familiar with Victor Glemaud after seeing the brand on celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Normani, and Dakota Johnson. The brand's unique take on knitwear — which typically features vibrant colors or cutout details — has become a favorite for its variety of inspirations and inclusive sizing.

House of Aama

Mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka founded House of Aama to "explore the folkways of the Black experience," according to the brand's About page. Through this lens of storytelling, House of Aama creates timeless pieces with historical references to create social commentary and conversations around different heritages.

Ashya

For those of you looking for smaller leather goods, Ashya is for. The New York-based label, which was founded in 2017 by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece to diversify cultural perspectives through its designs. Ashya uses its platform to document and share stories while also providing multifunctional accessories to its customers.