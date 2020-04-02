With the star-studded television series everywhere right now, it's officially time to do an audit of all the best Little Fires Everywhere outfits. Trailing Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) through a turbulent mystery in suburban Cleveland, Ohio, the Hulu series is rife with outfits as sharp as its dialogue. What's even better is that they're super easy to recreate.

Seasoned costume designer Lyn Paolo sought to rehash the zeitgeist of '90s style, drawing from pieces from the Warner Bros. costume inventory — including selects from Friends and ER, Paolo told The Hollywood Reporter. What resulted was an artful, bohemian aesthetic for Washington's Mia Warren, and a polished, Chanel-worthy wardrobe for Mrs. Richardson.

Because of the casual nuance of the '90s, each of the looks are surprisingly easy to accomplish on your own, along with the aid of a few new closet pieces. Take, for example, Richardson's blue argyle sweater, which can be dressed up with any white undershirt, and worn with jeans, a skirt, or leggings for totally different looks.

Warren's rendition of the printed sweater is entirely different, with an oversized wool knit whose classic cabin print shares a similar geometric language. It's worth noting that as the show "heats up," so to speak, Richardson's wardrobe takes to fiery hues, while Warren's remains muted and colorless.

To get inspired and shop the looks, continue ahead.