To say that anticipation around Chanel's fashion show every year is high would be an understatement. The storied design house closes out fashion month, presenting on the final morning of Paris Fashion Week. The clothing, hair, and makeup that you see coming down the runway at Chanel tends to be the culmination of the best trends from the previous three cities — and this season, the beauty look at Chanel's Fall 2020 show proved that sentiment true.

Models waltzed down the runway at the Grand Palais in Paris on March 3 with wispy half-updos tied with velvet bows and glowing, bronzed makeup. The decidedly feminine vibe of the beauty look stood in stark contrast with the clothing, which had a bit of a masculine bend to it. High-waisted shorts and cropped vests were paired with military-inspired jackets, snap-button pants, and slouchy boots. It perfectly encapsulated the duality and the androgyny that seemed ever-present in the collections and beauty looks that were shown all month.

The beauty look, however, leaned heavily into French femininity. In a post on his Instagram, lead hairstylist Sam McKnight called the look "a Parisian misty morning romance, inspired by that French girl in the '70s."

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

To get the look, McKnight waved the entire head with a medium curling iron before teasing the back of the hair with his Easy Up-Do Texture Spray. He then pulled the hair into a half updo, leaving the hair textured around the crown with wisps framing the face. For extra volume in the waves in the back of the hair, he misted on his brand's Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist.

Some models got velvet bows, while other got a series of hair clips. Those with natural curls wore their texture as-is. It was the chicest way to wear your second-day hair.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The makeup was equally saccharine. Chanel Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer Lucia Pica opted for sophisticated and luminous skin as a base. She started by applying Chanel's L'Eau de Teint with a fluffy brush, before brushing up and grooming the brows with the brand's Le Gel Sourcils and Le Crayon Sourcils.

For the eyes, Pica used Le Stylo Ombre et Contour in Contour Clair to sketch out from the waterline and then up and around the crease. She blended the color in toward the center of the lid with a fluffy brush before sketching the same shade under the eye for definition.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pica then painted on multiple coats of Le Volume Révolution to the top lashed only, and applied La Palette Essentielle to the apples of the cheeks. Instead of typical highlighter, Pica applied Chanel Baume Essentiel with a fluffy brush to the high points of the cheeks. To finish, she applied Rouge Coco Gloss in Aphrodite — a high-shine lip gloss — to the lips with a lip brush.

It might not have been the theatrical looks that Chanel has shown in the past, but it was something else — beautiful, fresh, and feminine. In other words? It was a gorgeous end to fashion month.