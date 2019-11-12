The One Winter Shoe That'll Make You Look Instantly Polished

When the weather turns cold and icy, there are only two footwear routes to take: sneakers or boots. The former may not serve you well when there's more than a few inches of snow on the ground, and anything with a spindly heel puts you at risk of a slip-induced injury. Still, you can enjoy a little lift with a heeled winter boot, the best practical-meets-polished option for this time of year. Flat lug-soles certainly serve their purpose, but this simple boot alternative is especially appealing for days when you want to feel more buttoned-up.

Beyond a pair of simple round-toe ankle boots, there are a number of trendier takes to experiment with for the chilly months ahead, incorporating them into the season's trendier outfit ideas without feeling too trite. On the Fall/Winter runways of Khaite and Chanel, '80s-reminiscent slouchy styles became an instant favorite for the season. But for those looking for something a bit more pared-back, western-inspired shapes with low-to-the-ground heels still feel distinctive. Ahead, discover eight silhouettes that are ideal for whipping your wardrobe into shape along with styling ideas that refresh your look with minimal effort. See the trends, shop the picks, fulfill your heeled boot fantasies — you know the drill.

Winter White

The winter white boots trend has picked up traction the last few years and despite it being slightly risky (the color doesn't exactly lend itself to dirty puddles), it shows no sign of turning passé. Wear yours anytime your outfit needs a quick lift, like with a leather jacket and blue jeans. Also, consider spraying yours with some kind of protectant shield so you can wear all throughout winter.

Square Toe

Square-toe silhouettes are having a major moment across all styles of footwear. Thankfully, this shape translates perfectly to a heeled boot. They look good with practically any winter staple, including crop-flare jeans, midi dresses, and even tailored trousers.

Western Boots

Even if ornate cowboy boots aren't your thing, the Western trend is still achievable with a pared-back pair like the ones above. They have a pointed toe, intricate stitching, and a stacked heel — consider it a step above your basic black bootie.

Python Print

Snake prints transition into the colder months with ease thanks to their versatility and luxe appearance. Try a pair of heeled python-print boots with a cardigan and long skirt for a very 2019 approach to office attire.

Victorian Lace-Up

Lace-up boots are on the fancier side of the heeled boot spectrum, and nod to a Victorian influence seen across clothes and accessories this season. While they could easily be paired with casual separates, consider them as an alternative to heels the next time you're wearing a dress.

Animal Print

In addition to python prints, other bold animal prints are well worth investing in for the colder months to spruce up simple looks. Double down on the trends and tuck your jeans into a pair of tall patterned boots.

Platform

Lifted, punky lug-sole and '70s-inspired platforms are another big boots trend this winter. If you don't want to go too nostalgic, riff on this look with a pair of modern platform heeled boots and style with your favorite chunky knits and plaid dresses.

Slouchy

You've no doubt heard by now that slouchy boots are making a comeback. Give them a try by styling a calf-height slouchy style with a dress that hits at or just below the top of the boot.