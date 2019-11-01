Don't let the stereotypical fall pleasantries fool you. Sure, apple picking is nice, but does anyone really prefer it to a day at the beach? Putting all your feelings about preferred temperatures or seasonal activities aside, here's what you can look forward to now that a new month is here: a chance to show off your sartorial skills. Whether you want to impress the extended family with your blanket-but-make-it-fashion Thanksgiving attire or you're planning for early holiday parties, November requires a collection of thoughtful fall outfits. It's not the time to phone it in.

You can no longer simply throw on a dress and sandals without frostbite potential, so layer up. It's time to show off your new By Far bag, your oversized blazer, and the neon Outdoor Voices fleece you've bought over the last month. It may be cold and dark outside, but incorporating a pop of color into your look or finishing off an evening ensemble with an of-the-moment accessory can make your seasons-old favorite sweater feel new again. Revisit the Fall/Winter 2019 runways for inspo, or look to your favorite influencers for IRL outfits you can impress the family with (even if it's just via Zoom). Buy that new pair of snakeskin boots, dust off the shearling you've been storing away since March, and make November your best dressed month of 2020. Ahead, 30 outfit ideas for every day of November.

Outfit To Wear In November: Strategic Layering

Extend the life on a favorite dress by layering a cool puff-sleeve blouse underneath.

Outfit To Wear In November: Practical Magic

The easiest way to dress down a suit is with the addition of sneakers and baseball cap.

Outfit To Wear In November: Add A Cardi

If the weather permits, skip the usual leather jacket for a cardigan cinched at the waist with a belt.

Outfit To Wear In November: Texture Report

Don't be afraid to embrace the bold and mix textures and prints like leather and tonal tiger stripes.

Outfit To Wear In November: Skin-Tight Top

A second-skin top is an easy layering piece, but makes a statement on its own too.

Outfit To Wear In November: Keep It Cozy

Dress up your favorite jeans by styling with a cozy cropped cardigan with a crafty feel.

Outfit To Wear In November: Don't Overthink It

Sometimes the best outfits are those that are just about great basics. Try trousers, a puffer jacket, white socks, and Oxfords.

Outfit To Wear In November: Color Story

If layering prints and textures feels overwhelming, try sticking to a single color palette to make things easy.

Outfit To Wear In November: Tailoring Trick

One easy thing to remember when you're in a rush in the morning: Sharply-tailored pieces will always look polished — mismatched or worn as a set.

Outfit To Wear In November: Tonal Trend

Tonal dressing is an easy way to incorporate color into your wardrobe in a non-intimidating way.

Outfit To Wear In November: Leather Weather

A classic moto jacket is always in style, but a vintage long-line trench is major for fall 2020, too.

Outfit To Wear In November: Sweater + Skirt

Keep things easy and cool and try styling an oversized sweater with a floaty midi or maxi skirt.

Outfit To Wear In November: Bold Boots

Looking for an alternative to your usual black booties? Try a pair of trendy snakeskin boots. Ankle-height or over-the-knee, it's up to you.

Outfit To Wear In November: Elegant Outing

If a fall wedding is on the horizon, consider sticking to a muted color palette but finish off your look with metallic details. (Just add a mask!)

Outfit To Wear In November: Show Off

Want a simple way to stand out this season? Style a simple all-black look with a bright statement coat that will also keep you cozy.

Outfit To Wear In November: Fleece Feelings

Last fall was all about the fleece, but the style hasn't left the fashion crowd's radar just yet. Style yours with a dress or funky jewels for a lesson in contrasts.

Outfit To Wear In November: Mixed Materials

Part of the fun of fall fashion is the chance to mix and match textures like sherpa and leather.

Outfit To Wear In November: All In The Layers

Add a bit of intrigue to your usual look by adding a fitted turtleneck underneath your top or jacket.

Outfit To Wear In November: Killer Color

Don't shy away from bold hues. Try a bubblegum pink hue from head to toe to stand out from those in subdued seasonal tones.

Outfit To Wear In November: More Is More

If your personal style skews playful, consider mixing and matching textures. Feathered or furry sleeves can be paired with a beaded bag, no problem.

Outfit To Wear In November: Modern Casual

A sweatshirt doesn't have to feel schlubby. Layer a comfy pullover with a longline coat and the result is polished enough to elevate the humble hoodie or crewneck beyond athleisure.

Outfit To Wear In November: Fall-Hued Denim

Swap out your typical blue jeans for denim in a seasonal hue. Ochre, cranberry, or a forest green all fit this time of year.

Outfit To Wear In November: Unusual Layers

Don't be afraid to layer in new or unexpected ways. A short dress, tall boots, and long coat make for an easy combo with maximum impact.

Outfit To Wear In November: Find Your Palette

Try playing with a range of seasonal tones all at once. Colorful outerwear and bold shoes are both ideal for added in unexpected color to your wardrobe.

Outfit To Wear In November: Tried And True Trousers

Trousers may feel like a work-only purchase, but they're actually ideal for a weekend too. Swap heels for sneakers and you're good to go.

Outfit To Wear In November: Finishing Touches

To make sporty outerwear feel a bit more polished, consider the bag you choose to style it with. A neutral hue or sleek belt bag can transform your look.

Outfit To Wear In November: Swap Your Sizes

Consider sizing up when you decide to buy your next sweater. A slouchy style can be an ideal layering piece that serves as outerwear without looking like it.

Outfit To Wear In November: Tuck It In

Show off your newest boots by tucking your pants (or even a jumpsuit) into them. The look is utilitarian, but also cool.

Outfit To Wear In November: Half Off

For days when weather permits, consider wearing a blazer in a caped fashion instead of situated squarely on your shoulders.

Outfit To Wear In November: Cool Crossbody

A wider cross-body strap is a fresh alternative to the usual everyday bags you carry.

This article was originally published on November 1, 2019