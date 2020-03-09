The debate over which metal is best for wedding rings is far from new. The oldest recorded ring exchange dates back some 4,800 years to Egypt — so, as you can imagine, there's been plenty of time for people to mull it over. While white metals have dominated much of the market for the past century, there are tons of gold celebrity engagement rings that are challenging the trend. It's also worth noting that the stars seen in gold wedding wares just happen to be some of the chicest — with royals to Gossip Girl stars included in the round-up.

Ahead, you'll find a breakdown of all the styles making waves right now. Emily Ratajkowski's blinding two-stone ring is a star player that's been getting tons of Instagram love since her engagement some two years back. More recently, Hailey Baldwin's (now Mrs. Bieber) ring journey has been quite the whirlwind, having recently gotten a super unexpected update that made the six-to-eight-carat piece *that* much more luxe. By the end of the compilation below you'll have seen diamonds of all shapes and sizes set for the likes of Blake Lively, Amy Schumer, and Meghan Markle — proving that the yellow hue is sure to last forever.

Ahead, browse the full round-up, and be sure to consider the precious gold metal for your own forever piece.