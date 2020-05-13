The last time you wore a real bra (real meaning one that has wire and pads) probably feels like a distant memory. Over the past month and a half, comfort has been a top priority when it comes to dressing. So if you're fully behind the movement towards head-to-toe coziness, continue that feeling through your intimates. The best comfy bra brands have you covered (quite literally). You won't even realize you have a bra on mid-day.

It's important to mention that bras are totally optional — it's at your discretion if you choose to wear one or not. Though cotton or silk iterations might not offer as much support as your traditional underwire, these cozy iterations lack the stiffness and squeeze of structured styles. Plus, once the temperatures get uncomfortably hot, you can wear your bra as a top while lounging around at home. The key is to find a cut and material that work for your needs — shirt or not. To find the comfy bra that may fit the bill, keep scrolling below to find eight brands to choose from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Comfy Bra Brand: Araks

Founded by Araks Yeramyan in 2000, Araks is known for its soft two-tone bras that offer coverage without structure. The New York-based label focuses on color and luxe details. In its assortment, designs include colorblocking as well as both vivid and subtle hues. And for materials, Araks' bras are shown in delicate lace, luxe silk, and soft cotton.

Comfy Bra Brand: HARA The Label

HARA was founded in 2016 by Allie Cameron, rooted from her passion for sustainable fashion. The brand's mission is educate and bring awareness to larger issues in the fashion industry including living wages and fabric waste. In HARA's offerings you'll find naturally dyed organic bamboo fabric bras in silhouettes such as low cut, high cut, and bandeau.

Comfy Bra Brand: Fruity Booty

Fruity Booty's design process uses fabrics sourced in the UK that would have gone to waste if not used. Produced in its Portugal and East London factories, the brand showcases exciting prints, like floral and leopard, that you'll certainly want to be show off. The collection involves bras with triangle silhouettes, wiring (and v-wiring), and eyelet detailing. Get a pair of matching undies for a set that's too cute not to snag.

Comfy Bra Brand: ARQ

First established in 2016 as children's line, ARQ pivoted to focus on organic cotton layering, which is what its best known for today. In the bra category are full coverage and crop tank styles, all made from organic cotton and spandex.

Comfy Bra Brand: True & Co

If you're seeking more minimal, everyday bras with optimal coverage, True & Co's styles have everything you need. In the wide assortment of bras, you're options range from v-neck racerbacks to scoop necks. And if you're unsure which style suits you best, there's a fit quiz you can take.

Comfy Bra Brand: PANSY

Founded in 2013 by Laura Schoorl and Rachel Corry, PANSY focuses on intimates made from organic cotton in California. The duo founded the brand after seeing a need for comfortable, ethical underwear. The pieces are sewn in a factory in San Leandro, CA, and its organic cotton is grown in Texas and milled in North Carolina. The bra lineup consists of its original bra (no wiring or padding), the full bra (a higher cup than the original bra), the cross bra (with a criss cross strap), and the sports bra.

Comfy Bra Brand: Naked Intersection

Producing both bras and undies, Naked Intersection is a handmade intimates brand based out of Los Angeles. The label only has a few key pieces in its collection. For bras, that includes the Lillie Bralette, featuring ribbed modal. You can buy the bra alone, or with the matching rib underwear.

Comfy Bra Brand: Le Petit Trou

Founded in 2014 by Zuzanna Kuczyńska, Le Petit is a Polish brand specializing in comfy, fashionable lingerie. In the assortment, the bras are detailed with adorable velvet hearts and stars, gold and glittery dots, and ruffled trim.