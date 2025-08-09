In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

Raissa Gerona arguably invented the concept of the ‘influencer trip’ in her role as Revolve’s long-time chief brand officer. So naturally, this frequent flier knows how to look stylish for both Instagram and IRL when on a trip of her own.

This summer, the executive turned on her OOO and decamped to Ibiza for a much-needed girl’s getaway. Much like her home base of Los Angeles, Gerona loves that the Balearic island has something for everyone. “From hiking to boat days to beautiful beaches and clubs, Ibiza has it all,” she tells TZR. “I also love that the people are all so kind and the food is delicious, with clean, healthy options.”

Beyond its intrinsic connection to music, Ibiza is also a fashion haven; home to a distinct sense of bohemian style with a modern, luxe edge. Gerona says her girlfriends were so excited to spend time there, they even collaborated on mood boards ahead of the vacation: “We all wanted to be in sync with our outfits, which helped with packing. I also referenced our itinerary for the week to ensure I had everything I needed.”

Of course, when you have the ability to cherry pick the best from Revolve and FWRD, the bar is high. And with a case full of contemporary, luxury, and vintage designer, her mood board truly came to life. In case you were wondering, she’s firmly a checked-bag girl, too. “I always check a suitcase! I’m not trying to prove anything to anyone. I pack and overpack, and I’m 100% fine with that,” she laughs.

Scroll through to see her favorite looks from the trip.

Beach Club

For a day at El Chiringuito, Gerona turned to designer Shea Marie’s beloved brand Same for this exclusive to FWRD cream bikini with hammered silver detailing. “I love the hardware on Shea’s swim, as well as the fit.” To match the barefoot glamour of the backdrop, Alaïa mesh pants were the perfect accompaniment.

Raissa Gerona

Dinner In Old Town

Beyond its hedonistic club scene, Ibiza is adored for its idyllic Old Town with authentic restaurants, tapas bars, and boutiques that stay open ‘til midnight. For a night prowling the Spanish tiles, the group already decided that the theme would be animal print. Enter: a Maygel Coronel top and skirt by NBD, which Gerona styled with vintage Chanel jewelry: “I loved the brown zebra print on the skirt. The colors with the gold jewelry also made me look more tanned, which I love!”

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

Boat Day

The group took a trip to nearby Formentera, making sure to dial up the energy in the fashion stakes while at sea. Gerona opted for a one-piece bathing suit by Versace with Alaïa’s sold-out pleated swim shorts with her favorite vintage Chanel jewelry. “I am obsessed with the Alaïa swim bottom, it’s so chic and feminine and so different from any swim pieces I own,” she says.

Raissa Gerona

Birthday Dinner

To celebrate in style, Gerona turned to a sensual lace dress by Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas over Gucci bikini bottoms. “I felt incredible in it,” she says of the piece.

Another pro tip from Gerona’s packing playbook? “Bring less makeup when going to Europe in the summer because you’ll seldom ever use any. With a tan and the time of your life, you’ll be glowing!”

(+) (+) INFO 1/2

For Partying

Ibiza is always an excuse to shimmy and shine. For a late dinner at Casa Maca, Gerona wanted to feel “fun, sexy, and shiny.” A fringe-adorned top by LaPointe, itsy bitsy metallic Tom Ford shorts, and jewel-adorned satin sandals by Saint Laurent ensured she knocked it out of the park.