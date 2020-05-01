If one garment had to be crowned as the most popular during quarantine, it's probably been the lowly sweatpant. Perhaps you dug out the ones you used to wear back in college while staying with your family, or maybe you've invested in a few new pairs. From joggers to oversized fits and heather grey to tie-dye shades, the cozy favorite has become the universal uniform whether for lounging at home or out on supply runs. Either way, sweatpants are about to become, well, too hot. Instead, give your wardrobe a warm-weather upgrade with these comfortable sweat shorts. Trust, they'll be a lot more comfortable when the humidity inevitably sets in.

In its essence, the latest trend popping up all over your Instagram feed is a natural transition. Sweat shorts allow you to keep the comfort of a stretchy elastic waistband and soft fleece-lined jersey while taking into account the soon-to-be sweltering heat. And if you've been concerned about what your summer attire will look like — is anyone really ready to turn in their cozy loungewear? — it's truly the perfect solve. And seeing as versions from popular brands, like Nike or Reformation, are already sold out in most sizes, it's safe to say the masses are already catching on to this summer trend.

Considering the basic staple has all the comfort of sweats with the unmatched versatility as well, the 'when' and 'how' to wear them couldn't be simpler. Already approved by some of fashions favorites like Alyssa Coscarelli, the trend is super versatile; a heather grey or eggshell hue are among the easiest to style since it can be made preppy, sporty or posh effortlessly. For the athletic types (or if you'd like to dress as one for the day) try the cool-girls uniform right now of a ribbed crop top like (Joah Brown's Varisty Tank Bra is an A+ pick), thick ankle socks and tennis sneakers - if you're in the market, New Balance's affordable kicks are the crowd-favorite right now.

We hunted down the top sweat shorts to shop right now.

