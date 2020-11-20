Maybe you've been letting your hair go its own way lately. Treating it to a few more masks than usual after one too many DIY dye jobs this past summer? Using your time at home to wean it off hot tools in an effort to restore your natural curl? Whether you've depleted your conditioners and creams at record speeds this year or, rather, you haven't, and you're suddenly keen to commence experimentation, these Black Friday and Cyber Monday hair sales have you covered for care products, styling tools, accessories, and every other thing a desirable mane could need.

Consider the marked-down tools from Drybar, T3, and others your surefire ticket to salon-quality, at-home blowouts (a real feat, as you know); the BOGO and 30-percent-off deals at Bomba Curls and DevaCurl, respectively, a shortcut to healthy, glossy coils.

With deals of up to 40 percent off, you'll want to gift a bottle of dry shampoo to everyone. It is the season of giving, after all. Ahead, eight Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to keep on your radar.

Briogeo Briogeo is a cult-classic in the clean and conscious haircare space. From November 23 through Cyber Monday, you'll get 20 percent off the brand's beloved deep conditioning masks (ideal for the dry season ahead) and everything else on BriogeoHair.com. Detox + Restore Kit $49 $39.20 Briogeo see on briogeo

DevaCurl DevaCurl, the leading drugstore curl specialist, is giving away a choice of four products for $65 or 30 percent off sitewide even before Thanksgiving, from November 23 through 25. Further Cyber Week deals will be announced soon. DevaTwist $24 $16.80 DevaCurl see on devacurl

Christophe Robin Christophe Robin is not only offering up to 40 percent off its highlighted hair products; the brand will also be rolling out secret flash sales throughout the shop-happy holiday. Regenerating Serum with Prickly Pear Oil $51 Christophe Robin see on christophe robin

Bomba Curls You can snag any Bomba Curls product and get the next one half off starting the day before Thanksgiving, but on Black Friday, the brand will ramp it up to buy one, get one free. Forbidden Hair Mask $28 Bomba Curls see on bomba curls

Drybar Drybar's sitewide 20-percent-off sale is ideal for your overdue hot tool upgrades. You can get the whole Mix & Mingle (including an interchangeable styling iron, detangler brush, a sampling of sprays, and hair clips, all worth $287) for less than $160. Mix & Mingle $199 $159.20 Drybar see on drybar

T3 For more tools, the revolutionary styling brand T3 is offering 25 percent off its luxury dryers, irons, and everything else from November 23 through Cyber Monday. Cura Luxe $285 $213.75 T3 see on T3

Crown Affair With any purchase from Crown Affair — a tsubaki seed oil-spiked Renewal Mask, say? Or the brand's devastatingly chic and stocking-worthy handmade combs? — you'll get a free tote. The Renewal Mask $58 Crown Affair see on crown affair