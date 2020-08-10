Primers play a vital role in any makeup routine — to prep skin for foundation, to add volume to lashes, or to ready a lid for a vibrant eyeshadow creation — but their selling points are not limited just to the face. A preliminary coat is also necessary for hairstyling, and Davines' new This is a Blow Dry Primer is a solid one to keep in your arsenal.

Depending on how it's used, primer can do a number of tricks: It can protect against environmental hazards, prolong a look, promote fullness, or create a clean base. In the case of hair, it can do all that plus speed up the styling process — a godsend for anyone who breaks into a sweat after just a few minutes of blow drying (*raises hand*).

It's especially beneficial during summer, when hair is most prone to looking like an '80s perm gone wrong. Davine's newest addition not only protects against the heat of harsh styling tools; it also keeps guarding against the humidity that wreaks constant havoc on hair this time of year. A healthy spritz of primer pre-styling helps to extend the life of a hairstyle, preserving its smoothness and shine against all hot-and-steamy odds.

This is a Blow Dry Primer joins the More Inside styline line from the Parma, Italy-founded salon. Because it accelerates drying time, the $31.50 hair primer further protects tresses from heat damage and, in turn, saves your face from the unavoidable sweat veil pre-makeup.

Because sustainability is at the forefront of Davines' haircare line, the product comes in notably pretty carbon-neutral packaging and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper wrapping. The brand says to spritz This is a Blow Dry Primer on wet or towel-dried hair from roots to ends, then proceed with your (newly speedy) styling routine.

Shop the primer now at Davines.com or Amazon.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.