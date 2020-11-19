The best thing about a mostly virtual Black Friday, you ask? Blitzing the makeup sales in your absolute coziest post-food coma pajama set, from the comfort of your own couch. The tradition of holiday shopping after Thanksgiving will look a little different this year, sure, but the sheer abundance of forthcoming beauty deals should keep you occupied nonetheless.

November 27 will see a wave of markdowns across nearly every retail vertical, and in the beauty world, that means 20, 30, 40-plus percent off beloved makeup staples like IT Cosmetics' Zoom-ready CC creams, Pat McGrath Labs' experimentation-fueling eyeshadow palettes, Eyeko mascaras, and more.

Also — in case you happen to be confused about how exactly these Black Friday sales work — the answer is yes, it is perfectly acceptable to buy them for nobody but yourself. So, stock up on your favorite Tower 28 lip gloss or sample the latest from ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr while the goods are profusely affordable. The makeup deals to keep on your radar, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics' cult-classic CC cream has been a lifeline for pared-down work-from-home Zoom beauty lately. You'll be able to snag it and anything else on the site for 20 percent off. CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ $39.50 $31.60 IT Cosmetics see on it cosmetics

CLE Cosmetics The code TAKE40OFF will get you 40 percent off all CLE Cosmetics (except the brand's Winter At-Home Essentials box) from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on November 27. Melting Lip Powder $20 $12 CLE Cosmetics see on cle cosmetics

Eyeko Eyeko's Black Friday sale starts early, November 24, and doesn't end until December 2. It will offer up to 30 percent off plus a free Lash Curler Duo when you spend $40. Here's the real question, though: When will Chrissy Tiegen's go-to makeup remover wipes be back in stock? Lash Alert Mascara $24 Eyeko see on eyeko

Tower 28 You can get 20 percent off Tower 28's dearest Lip Jellies or anything else from its squeeky clean, sensitive skin-friendly lineup from November 27 to 30. Juicy All The Way - Mini Lip Jelly Set $20 $16 Tower 28 see on tower 28

Physicians Formula On Black Friday through November 29, shoppers will recieve either a Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet, 24-Karat Gold Collagen Face Palette, or $15 gift card with any purchase using the code PFBF20. On Cyber Monday, the brand is offering 50 percent off sitewide, plus a free eye makeup remover when you spend $40, with the code PFMON20. Butter Highlighter $11.49 Physicians Formula see on physicians formula

Grande Cosmetics From Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, you can get 30 percent off anything on GrandeCosmetics.com, plus be treated to free shipping with the code HOLIDAY30. GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $65 $45.50 Grande Cosmetics see on grande cosmetics

Cover FX Cover FX is offering 30 percent off everything, plus free shipping and hair clips on orders of $50 or more, from November 24 to 29. On Cyber Monday, the brand will be throwing in a free Power Play Concealer on top of that promotion for orders of $100 or more. Luminous Tinted Moisturizer $39 $27.30 Cover FX see on cover fx

bareMinerals Your favorite loose mineral foundation (and everything else) will be 25 percent off on Black Friday, but wait until Cyber Monday and you'll get it for 30 percent off instead. Original Loose Mineral Foundation Deluxe Collector's Edition $48 $14.40 bareMinerals see on bareminerals

Uoma Beauty Uoma Beauty is doing Black Friday big with some of its sitewide markdowns a whopping 80 percent off. You can get the new Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara, for instance, for just $10. Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara $19.50 $10 Uoma Beauty see on uoma beauty

ONE/SIZE Patrick Starrr's new makeup line will be offering free Point Made Liquid Liner and makeup bags to those who spend $25 or more between Black Friday and the following Sunday. Between Cyber Monday and December 2, you'll get 25 percent off the entire site (plus free shipping throught the end of the year). Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder $30 $22.50 ONE/SIZE see on one/size