13 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Makeup Sales To Keep On Your Radar
The best thing about a mostly virtual Black Friday, you ask? Blitzing the makeup sales in your absolute coziest post-food coma pajama set, from the comfort of your own couch. The tradition of holiday shopping after Thanksgiving will look a little different this year, sure, but the sheer abundance of forthcoming beauty deals should keep you occupied nonetheless.
November 27 will see a wave of markdowns across nearly every retail vertical, and in the beauty world, that means 20, 30, 40-plus percent off beloved makeup staples like IT Cosmetics' Zoom-ready CC creams, Pat McGrath Labs' experimentation-fueling eyeshadow palettes, Eyeko mascaras, and more.
Also — in case you happen to be confused about how exactly these Black Friday sales work — the answer is yes, it is perfectly acceptable to buy them for nobody but yourself. So, stock up on your favorite Tower 28 lip gloss or sample the latest from ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr while the goods are profusely affordable. The makeup deals to keep on your radar, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
IT Cosmetics
IT Cosmetics' cult-classic CC cream has been a lifeline for pared-down work-from-home Zoom beauty lately. You'll be able to snag it and anything else on the site for 20 percent off.
CLE Cosmetics
The code TAKE40OFF will get you 40 percent off all CLE Cosmetics (except the brand's Winter At-Home Essentials box) from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on November 27.
Eyeko
Eyeko's Black Friday sale starts early, November 24, and doesn't end until December 2. It will offer up to 30 percent off plus a free Lash Curler Duo when you spend $40. Here's the real question, though: When will Chrissy Tiegen's go-to makeup remover wipes be back in stock?
Benefit
With Benefit's sitewide 25-percent-off Black Friday offer, you can give the gift of a classic: a Gimme Brow eyebrow gel, perhaps, or a Hoola Matte Bronzer? One can never go wrong with (another) Benetint.
Tower 28
You can get 20 percent off Tower 28's dearest Lip Jellies or anything else from its squeeky clean, sensitive skin-friendly lineup from November 27 to 30.
Physicians Formula
On Black Friday through November 29, shoppers will recieve either a Rosé All Play Eyeshadow Bouquet, 24-Karat Gold Collagen Face Palette, or $15 gift card with any purchase using the code PFBF20. On Cyber Monday, the brand is offering 50 percent off sitewide, plus a free eye makeup remover when you spend $40, with the code PFMON20.
Grande Cosmetics
From Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, you can get 30 percent off anything on GrandeCosmetics.com, plus be treated to free shipping with the code HOLIDAY30.
Cover FX
Cover FX is offering 30 percent off everything, plus free shipping and hair clips on orders of $50 or more, from November 24 to 29. On Cyber Monday, the brand will be throwing in a free Power Play Concealer on top of that promotion for orders of $100 or more.
bareMinerals
Your favorite loose mineral foundation (and everything else) will be 25 percent off on Black Friday, but wait until Cyber Monday and you'll get it for 30 percent off instead.
Patrick Ta Beauty
From Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, all Patrick Ta Beauty staples — Major Glow Face Gloss, Matte Suede Lipsticks, colorful lip crayons, and the like — will be 15 percent off.
Uoma Beauty
Uoma Beauty is doing Black Friday big with some of its sitewide markdowns a whopping 80 percent off. You can get the new Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Mascara, for instance, for just $10.
ONE/SIZE
Patrick Starrr's new makeup line will be offering free Point Made Liquid Liner and makeup bags to those who spend $25 or more between Black Friday and the following Sunday. Between Cyber Monday and December 2, you'll get 25 percent off the entire site (plus free shipping throught the end of the year).
Dominique Cosmetics
With the exception of Dominique Cosmetics' Holiday and Demi-Matte Lip Collections, everything on the site will be on sale for up to 50 percent off through December 1.