With enough time, trends — much like history — will repeat themselves. Some may fade to the background only to return five years later, while others might be so far beneath the surface that it’s a complete surprise when they become the next It trend of the moment. However, if there’s one era of fashion that seems to be the sartorial vault that keeps on giving, it’s the ‘70s — particularly with its beloved denim styles. Of course, it wasn’t just the different types of denim that came out of the decade, but how they were styled that's important to note (and emulate).

The decade of disco and rock ‘n’ roll also became one of free movement, leading to an uptick in iconic flowing silhouettes like bell bottoms and wide legs. That said, for every flared-leg option, there was also a straight-leg style worth wearing — whether the focus of an outfit or not. Since their heyday, these two specific looks stepped out of the limelight as more fitted ones (hello, skinny jeans) took their place. But now, over 40 years later, they’re back at front and center.

If you haven’t had the chance to get yourself acquainted with these vintage-inspired silhouettes, styling them might be on the daunting side. Thankfully, there are plenty of photos from the era that could help you get started. Scroll down to take a cue from the ‘70s most fashion-forward ladies the next time you’re gearing up to wear your jeans.

'70s Jeans Style: Ripped Tank & Heels Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whether you're planning on dancing the night away like Diana Ross or you just want a simple way to style your jeans, a ripped tank will keep you cool while the heels dress your look. Roxy Tank $44 LACAUSA see on lacaus Pieced Vintage Crop $275 $82.50 Jordache see on jordache

'70s Jeans Style: Metallic Jacket Laurent MAOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Just in case you're looking for a French girl-approved way to stand out, Jane Birkin's metallic jacket paired with dark wash bell bottoms will be the inspiration you need to make a statement. Aurelia Moto Jacket $110 $50 Superdown see on revolve Le High Flare High-Rise Jeans $210 FRAME see on net-a-porter

'70s Jeans Style: Cardigan, Turtleneck, & Clogs Sophie Bassouls/Sygma/Getty Images When you want an ensemble that's on the cozier side, style a cardigan with your jeans. Then, finish your look with a pair of slip-on clogs like Angela Davis. Luxe Cashmere Cardigan $198 Aritzia see on aritzia Good Flare $175 Good American see on good american

'70s Jeans Style: Quilted Jacket & Scarf Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images Want a look fit for a royal? Pair your jeans with a quilted jacket and a neck scarf. Quilted Jacket $228 Tombolo see on tombolo Secret Garden $195 DESEDA see on deseda

'70s Jeans Style: Denim On Denim Tim Boxer/Archive Photos/Getty Images There's something about pairing a denim jacket with your jeans that feels casually chic — especially when they're in the same wash. Complete the look with a simple leather bag. Jane Slim Jean Jacket $199 DL1961 see on DL161 Bridget High Rise Instasculpt Bootcut $209 DL1961 see on DL161

'70s Jeans Style: Paired With A Cotton Tank INA/INA/Getty Images When in doubt, a classic white tank will go with your jeans — regardless of cut — seamlessly. Keep your ensemble on the minimal side with dainty jewelry and a low-key beauty look. Rio Tank $36 Local European see on local european Belvira Jeans $290 Isabel Marant see on shopbop

'70s Jeans Style: Colorful Turtleneck Tony Evans/Timelapse Library Ltd./Hulton Archive/Getty Images If your jeans have specific details that put them on the statement-making side of styles, style them with a simple piece on top, like a turtleneck sweater. Turtleneck 100% Cashmere Sweater $199.99 Violeta see on mango Undercover Cargo $288 MOTHER see on mother

'70s Jeans Style: Fitted Turtleneck Top Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images One of Gloria Steinem's most iconic looks featured a pair of dark jeans, a fitted turtleneck tucked in, and a wide leather belt color-coordinated to her shirt. If you want to create a 2020 version of her outfit, style a fitted long-sleeve top or bodysuit with your flared jeans. Mesh Bodysuit $330 LaQuan Smith x Revolve see on revolve Bell Jeans $330 Simon Miller see on shopbop