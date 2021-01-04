With just a single eyeshadow palette, there are endless options of makeup looks you can create, from a dark smokey eye to a subtle shimmery lid. But when it comes to your hair, sometimes you might feel at a loss of creative ideas. If you're currently on day seven of throwing it up into a messy bun, consider checking out some fresh celebrity winter hairstyles for inspiration. Take one glance at the ultra-cool looks and you'll instantly be out of your hair rut — guaranteed.

Don't worry, you don't have to be a pro hairstylist to achieve A-list looks at home. Some of these simply require a product or two and a little patience. One thing's for sure: Whether you try a sleek topknot á la Beyonce or Emily Blunt's lived-in braid, the following celebrity hair moments will help you impress whoever is on the other end of your virtual meeting or work event this week.

So pull out your hair ties, bobby pins, and brush, and get ready to have fun with your hair again. For some easy, chic ideas, try out one of the celebrity winter hairstyles below.

Winter Hairstyle: Lived-In Braid

Yes, a messy, slept-in braid actually looks cute. Take a page out of Emily Blunt's book and leave a few pieces out of this milkmaid-inspired braid along the side of your ear. Renato Campora, her hairstylist, pulled the ends of the plaits back into a loose bun and kept the lived-in look intact by finishing off with hairspray.

Winter Hairstyle: Sleek Topknot

Having a bad hair day? Try a super high Beyonce-approved topknot. Hairstylist Neal Farinah allowed a tiny chunk of her hair to pop out from her tight bun, giving the style some intrigue. If your hair is on the shorter side, clip the stray baby strands in the back with bobby pins.

Winter Hairstyle: Chic Headband

Headbands are your best friend when you want to add a little something special to your mane. Laura Polko worked her magic on Emma Chamberlain by curling her hair and then adding on a luxe velvet headband, creating a polished, holiday-approved look. For extra pizzaz, throw on a statement earring that matches your hair accessory.

Winter Hairstyle: Messy Updo

Sometimes the messier, the better. This is precisely the case with Yara Shahidi's updo done by Kendall Dorsey. Leave a few pieces out from the updo around your face for a cool effect.

Winter Hairstyle: Frizz-Free Strands

All you need to achieve a sleek, frizz-free hairstyle is a hair oil. Apply the oil before blow-drying your hair, and voila, you'll be left with smooth strands. And consider parting your hair in the middle á la Kim Kardashian West.

Winter Hairstyle: Two Half-Up Ponies

Recreate a look you might have worn as a kid, like two half-up ponytails. Hailey Bieber makes the case for an elevated version of the child-like hairstyle, with the help of Jen Atkin. Copy Bieber and make the look appear more grown-up by loosely curling your locks.

Winter Hairstyle: Tiny Braids

Braids aren't only stylish, they keep pesky strands out of your face, especially when joined together in the back of your head (as proven by hairstylist Justine Marjan, who created this look for reality star Dorit Kemsley). And you don't have to have Rapunzel-length hair to try out the look. Even if your locks just hit your shoulders, tie the braids together and clip them in the back where they meet.