Like everyone else, I've been spending a fair amount of time on my couch lately. In addition to finally catching up on all the latest and greatest in streaming television (here's looking at you, Tiger King), I've also been enjoying a nice stroll down memory lane via the romantic comedies that dominated my childhood and teen years. Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Lopez were all pivotal in forming both my early romantic idealisms and, more importantly, my style. My recent revisiting of the latter notion was in fact, the spark to recreate iconic rom-com outfits that still inspire my looks today.

After weeks of rewatching some of the great cinematic masterpieces of our time — When Harry Met Sally, Notting Hill, Sweet Home Alabama, and Clueless to name a few — I realized many of the outfits could be found in my own closet. So, for the sake of creativity — and honestly, in part out of sheer boredom — I decided to see if I had the sartorial chops to channel my inner rom-com protagonist.

To be clear, many of my takes on these classic moments (think J.Lo's pink ball gown in Maid In Manhattan, Alicia Silverstone's plaid skirt suit in Clueless, and Kate Hudson's yellow slip dress in How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days) are just that — my 2020 versions of some of film's most romantic and fashionable scenes. The beauty of this project is that most of these throwback looks are actually very aligned with today's trends. In fact, if you did a little digging in your own closet, you'll most likely find a piece or two (or more) that reminds you of rom-coms past. So, without further ado, ahead, the seven iconic romantic comedy outfits I was able to recreate — and will continue to emulate this season.

Iconic Rom-Com: When Harry Met Sally

This sweet tale of friendship and love is often known for the epic diner-orgasm scene, but I remember it for Meg Ryan's chic androgynous wardrobe.

Iconic Rom-Com: Notting Hill

In the land of romantic comedies, Julia Roberts is queen. This late '90s hit is a standout for me, as I'm a sucker for British humor, Hugh Grant, and tearful declarations of love.

Iconic Rom-Com: 10 Things I Hate About You

This film solidified my devotion for the late Heath Ledger — and a solid modern-day Shakespeare tale. Oh, and the prom dresses can't be beat.

Iconic Rom-Com: Sweet Home Alabama

Reese Witherspoon's country-girl-turns-city-girl wardrobe is equal parts chic and down-to-earth. And you can never go wrong with a classic jean jacket and pair of authentic cowboy boots.

Iconic Rom-Com: How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

You can't discuss this movie without also mentioning the memorable yellow silk dress worn by one Kate Hudson as she drunkenly sings a Carly Simon tune to a room full of strangers.

Iconic Rom-Com: Clueless

I was in the fifth grade when Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport first walked into my life. The quintessential '90s plaid mini skirts, knee-high socks, and platform Mary Janes left a lasting mark on my fashion sense.

Iconic Rom-Com: Maid In Manhattan

While some Jennifer Lopez romantic comedies don't hold up in this day and age (sorry, The Wedding Planner), this modern Cinderella story certainly does. You can't beat the baby pink strapless gown worn by J.Lo that made Ralph Fiennes stop in his tracks.