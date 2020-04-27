6 Zero-Waste Bath Products To Make Your Self-Care Ritual More Eco-Friendly
Sustainability is the latest buzz word in beauty and at the far end of the ethical spectrum are the waste-free. It's a feat that seems near impossible — admittedly — when every cream, serum, oil, and powder in sight is packaged in landfill-destined plastic. But don't be disheartened: Some of the easiest zero-waste swaps you can make are actually bath products.
According to Forbes, 80 billion (yep, that's a "b") of the plastic bottles that wind up in landfills every year are from shampoo and conditioner alone. Hence all the new emphasis on shampoo bars and refillable bottles and recyclable packaging and compostable packaging, even. The staggering statistics have people at least Googling the term "zero waste" (at more than double the rate it was being Googled in 2017, Vox reported last year). So, how does the internet define this influencer-favorite movement anyway?
At its core, zero-waste living means not sending anything to the landfill. In general, products that claim to be waste-free are not packaged, or packaged in refillable, reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging. Recycling, however, is a last resort.
Beauty brands on the front lines of this undertaking include Lush, who long ago made the package-less (i.e. naked) bath product mainstream, and The Body Shop, a pioneer in refilling and in-store recycling.
But there are infinite brands on board with this mission, now marketing planet-friendly shampoo and conditioner bars, soaps, scrubs, face masks, and soaks. Sound like the ideal bath experience to you? Six zero-waste products to keep tub-side, ahead.
A great alternative to package-free bath bombs is this organic coconut milk bath soak, packaged up in a glass jar that's just asking to be made into a hair-tie holder afterward. The vegan powder is packed with vitamin- and mineral-rich nopal cactus and soothing linden and yarrow.
Lush is, of course, a pioneer in all things sustainable bath and beauty. Among the brand's many package-free soaps is this creamy fig bar, featuring exfoliating fig seeds and a punch of fragrant orange blossom.
This small-batch skincare brand has all sorts of fun, zero-waste bath products — soaks, soaps, face masks, and more — but for major exfoliation, this coffee (organic and fair trade, of course) scrub is the trick. Coffee is packed with antioxidants and caffeine that help to revive skin.
One of the most mainstream sustainable bathroom swaps is from plastic bottles to shampoo bars. This one, made of coconut and shea butter, lathers up like any other, and it comes in fully compostable packaging, too.
Ethique is a 100-percent plastic-free company that offers an extensive range of bars for hair, face, and body (even bar deodorant). It has a conditioner for pretty much any hair type, but this jasmine oil-infused purple bar is perfect for blondes. In other words: Your brass is no match for this planet-friendly product.
Because who doesn't love a good mask in the bath? The Body Shop has an eco-friendly recycling scheme that allows you to drop used plastic bottles off in its shops, but this just-add-water, peel-off tea tree face mask is presented in 100-percent recyclable packaging.