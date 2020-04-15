Zero-Waste Beauty Products Can Be Tricky — Here Are 7 To Try First

In the grand quest to greener, cleaner beauty, adopting a zero-waste beauty product routine can seem like the final frontier. It's a lofty goal, for most — eliminating as much landfill-destined packaging and plastic as possible. Still, it's a movement that continues to gain traction with shoppers. According to Pinterest, searches for "zero-waste products" increased by 108 percent between March 4 and March 17, as compared to the two weeks prior. ("Eco-friendly living" jumped by 93 percent, as well.)

And in light of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this April, many brands — from major players to indie companies — are sharpening their focus on sustainability. For example, Pinterest itself just launched a curated collection of shoppable Pins across 21 sustainable U.S. businesses on Pinterest Shop. This includes Earth Tu Face, a beauty brand with "minimal-waste packaging," as noted on its website.

Mind the wording, too. For some, the term "zero waste" translates into exactly zero trash at the end of the day. (Example A: Taking your own mason jars to Whole Foods' bulk bins.) Others incorporate recycling, compostable packaging, or methods of "upcycling" into the product's lifespan. (Example B: Using your leftover diptyque candle tumbler for every single knick-knack on your nightstand versus tossing it out.)

So, as with any "clean" beauty movement, reading the fine print — and shopping with your own standards in mind — is key. Below, seven beauty products that can be recycled, composted, or reused in some way, even once you hit the pan.

