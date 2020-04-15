Zero-Waste Beauty Products Can Be Tricky — Here Are 7 To Try First
In the grand quest to greener, cleaner beauty, adopting a zero-waste beauty product routine can seem like the final frontier. It's a lofty goal, for most — eliminating as much landfill-destined packaging and plastic as possible. Still, it's a movement that continues to gain traction with shoppers. According to Pinterest, searches for "zero-waste products" increased by 108 percent between March 4 and March 17, as compared to the two weeks prior. ("Eco-friendly living" jumped by 93 percent, as well.)
And in light of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this April, many brands — from major players to indie companies — are sharpening their focus on sustainability. For example, Pinterest itself just launched a curated collection of shoppable Pins across 21 sustainable U.S. businesses on Pinterest Shop. This includes Earth Tu Face, a beauty brand with "minimal-waste packaging," as noted on its website.
Mind the wording, too. For some, the term "zero waste" translates into exactly zero trash at the end of the day. (Example A: Taking your own mason jars to Whole Foods' bulk bins.) Others incorporate recycling, compostable packaging, or methods of "upcycling" into the product's lifespan. (Example B: Using your leftover diptyque candle tumbler for every single knick-knack on your nightstand versus tossing it out.)
So, as with any "clean" beauty movement, reading the fine print — and shopping with your own standards in mind — is key. Below, seven beauty products that can be recycled, composted, or reused in some way, even once you hit the pan.
Elate Cosmetics' low-coverage foundation offers a sheer tint to skin that minimalists will adore. Even better, though, is its packaging: The complexion product is wrapped up in a glass bottle, recyclable plastic pump, and compostable bamboo.
There is nothing *not* dramatic about this deep, dark lip and cheek stain. And, according to NOTO Botanics' website, both components are recyclable once you've worked your way through the pigment.
Earth Tu Face's best-selling multipurpose stick can be used wherever your skin needs extra TLC; swipe it on chapped lips, dry cuticles, or irritated skin.
Switching out cotton balls for reusable rounds is an easy, waste-eliminating swap. This set from Urban Outfitters is still made from 100 percent cotton, and comes with a washable drawstring pouch.
Though Kjaer Weis' prices veer towards luxury, you have to consider what you're buying when you shop. For example, this Cream Blush may be $56, but that price factors in both the makeup product itself and the high-quality metal case. Then, once you pan the product, you can pick up a refill for just $32.
Available in three vegan flavors — Rosemary Eucalyptus, Coconut Cacao, and Sweet Orange Tangerine — this coconut-oil lip balm features a compostable paper tube.