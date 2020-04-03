Admittedly, getting groceries these days is a bit more challenging. Now that the majority of states have stay-at-home orders, even trips to the store have become a rare occasion (and one that's recommended you do with various safety precautions in mind). Another hurdle has become finding what you need online — now that everyone else is also trying to grab a lot of the same goods that you are (here's looking at you, toilet paper and sanitizer). But none of this means you have to resort to eating poorly. Some of the most popular and delicious healthy snacks are still available to buy right now, which is at least one less thing to worry about.

Being self-isolated does necessitate a new normal, and that could include doing workouts shared on Instagram, cooking and baking instead of going out to eat, and getting creative with date nights. For many people, forming new healthy habits will take some work, but keeping your pantry stocked with stuff that's as good for you as it is tasty shouldn't be your biggest challenge.

Food is a comfort to so many people — especially in a challenging time. Plus it's a simple joy you can still access. And there are plenty of snacks out there that you'll actually take pleasure in eating, even if they're not loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients that will just end up making you feel worse later. From dried fruits (hello, fiber!) to a plant-based alternative to those infamous cheesy puffs you probably noshed on as a child, the six sweet and savory treats will keep you happily satiated while you work from home, catch up on all the shows you've been meaning to watch, and hang with your bestie for virtual happy hour. And, yes, they're currently available online so you can safely stay put.

