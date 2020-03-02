If the body positivity movement has one message for people over 40, it's to stop agonizing over perfectly natural things like dark marks, fine lines, and wrinkles. When it comes to foundation, women over 40 should worry less about covering up their so-called flaws and more about choosing products that will keep their skin radiant and healthy. These six formulas that celebrities swear by is a good place to start.

“You want to work with products that are lightweight and don't dry out the skin,” Scott Barnes (Jennifer Lopez's beauty guru) told The Zoe Report in 2018.

When it comes to mature skin, he said less is more. Piling on products in an effort to hide something is perhaps the biggest mistake someone can make (no matter their age). Instead, drink lots of water — the recommended two liters, then more — for a healthy complexion and apply foundation only to the areas of the face that may need it, not the entire thing.

Think of your makeup as skincare: Choosing products that hydrate and blend into skin is key. And because you know of the havoc sunshine can wreak, be sure to look for ones that contain sunscreen. Six foundations recommended for mature skin, ahead.

L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation L'Oréal Paris' entire Age Perfect cosmetics and skincare range is made specially for mature skin. This hydrating serum foundation comes in 30 different shades and features SPF 50 and Vitamin B3. Though it's lightweight, it still provides coverage. Ambassadors Viola Davis and Helen Mirren swear by it. Radiant Serum Foundation with SPF 50 $16 L'Oréal Paris See On L'Oréal Paris

Chantecaille Future Skin Foundation Makeup artists continue to recommend this gel-serum foundation for over-40 skin because it's packed with hydrating ingredients like rosemary leaf extract and aloe. Jane Fonda's makeup artist confirmed in an interview with New Beauty that the 82-year-old uses it, too. Future Skin Foundation $78 Chantecaille See On Chantecaille

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation This breathable, hydrating foundation blends into skin wonderfully, leaving you with a smooth and dewy finish. Makeup artist Quinn Murphy uses it constantly on her over-40 clients, including Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara, and Naomi Watts. Maifanshi Aqua Foundation $77 Koh Gen Do See On Koh Gen Do

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation Heavy formulas settle easily into fine lines and wrinkles. For more coverage, the key is to layer lightweight foundations, like this ever-popular one by Charlotte Tilbury. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg uses it on clients Christina Applegate, Chelsea Handler, and Lauren Graham. Light Wonder Foundation $44 Charlotte Tilbury See On Charlotte Tilbury

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Lines Foundation This highly pigmented, lightweight-but-buildable foundation puts in the extra work to prevent further damage by hydrating and nourishing skin with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and all kinds of vitamins. Makeup artist Jo Strettell has admitted to using it on clients Demi Moore, Sigourney Weaver, and Brooke Shields. Bye Bye Lines Foundation $38 It Cosmetics See On Ulta