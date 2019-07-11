Derms Can’t Stop Recommending This One Product For Mature Skin

Oftentimes, aging skin equates to sun spots, wrinkles, and sagging — all of which are natural and definitely don't need to be stopped. Still, if that's not what you want, then take heed before you go sunbathing: Using sunscreen on mature skin will help protect your skin all year long.

According to dual board-certified dermatologist Dr. Keira Barr, 90% of the visible signs of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and texture, are attributed to ultraviolet (UV) exposure. “SPF should play a role in your daily skin care routine, just like brushing your teeth: consistent, habitual, rain or shine,” she tells TZR. SPF protects from the harmful UVB rays that cause skin cancer, and also protects against the aforementioned UV rays, which can penetrate deep into the layers of your dermis — contributing to wrinkles and visibly aging skin. Taking preventative measures to protect your complexion will help to keep your skin healthy, but only if SPF is consistent in your routine.

While sunscreen is important for skin of all ages, mature skin may be more susceptible to damage due to the natural decline in skin’s DNA repair and immune functions over time, Dr. Craig Kraffert, board-certified dermatologist and president of Amarte Skincare, tells TZR. The skin also thins and becomes more delicate over time, resulting in increased susceptibility to further sun damage-induced functional decline. Adding protection to your skin will slow thinning and help it to withstand future damage.

If you have mature skin, selecting an SPF (or Sun Protection Factor) with a higher number is also important. The number indicates how long it would take you to burn. So, if your skin burns in 15 minutes without sunscreen, you could stay in the sun for 450 minutes longer with an SPF 30 applied on your skin (that’s 15 multiplied by 30). An SPF 30 is actually what Dr. Jeaneen Chappell, a board-certified dermatologist based in Texas, recommends (at minimum) for mature skin. According to Dr. Chappell, very few people apply sunscreen in the manner in which it was tested in a laboratory — this is where the higher SPF actually makes a difference.

As for daily application, Dr. Naissan O. Wesley, M.D., FACMS and Arbonne Scientific Advisor, says to add an SPF in the morning before leaving the home, after topical moisturizers but before makeup, and be sure to reapply the sunscreen every two hours.

Ahead, see 25 sunscreens specially for mature skin, recommended by the experts.

Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50+ Avène Solaire UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50+ $32 For a barely-there wash of color, this French pharmacy staple is a must to keep your skin protected and looking flawlessly even throughout the day. see on dermstore

Alba Botanica Sensitive Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50 Alba Botanica Sensitive Clear Spray Sunscreen SPF 50 $9.48 This mist sunscreen is approved by the Skin Cancer Foundation and ideal for sensitive skin. It's water resistant for up to 80 minutes, and made with ingredients like chamomile and aloe to keep your skin clear and irritation-free. See on Walmart

Solbar Fifty Water Resistant Sunscreen SPF 50 Solbar Fifty Water Resistant Sunscreen, Broad Spectrum SPF 50 $14.36 This cost-effective selection from Dr. Kraffert is a mineral-free formula that rubs in quickly without leaving whitish film. See on Amazon

Cetaphil Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 Cetaphil Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 $17.49 Dr. Chappell recommends this moisturizer and SPF combination because it gives you the necessary protection while hydrating your skin at the same time. See on Target

COOLA Mineral Sunscreen Unscented Matte Tint Face Sunscreen COOLA Mineral Face SPF 30 Matte Tint $36 According to Dr. Barr, this mineral-based sunscreen goes on smooth without a greasy feel. Made with organic ingredients that are gentle on both the skin and the environment, this product is a great one to have on hand. See on Amazon

Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50 $35 This tinted SPF is great for mature skin due to the added plankton extract, which increases the skin’s resistance to UV- and heat-induced stress. See on Skinceuticals

Vichy Capital Soleil Ultra Light Sunscreen SPF 50 Vichy Capital Soleil Ultra Light Sunscreen SPF 50 $25.50 This sunscreen fights skin-aging free radicals with white grape extract that protects the skin at the cellular level to keep it looking healthy. See on Vichy USA

Aveeno Protect & Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70 Aveeno Protect & Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 70 $18.52 The oat antioxidants in this SPF helps to lock moisture into the skin, which is a concern of maturing skin. See on Amazon

MD SolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense SPF 50 MD SolarSciences Mineral Moisture Defense SPF 50 $39 In addition to protecting your skin from harmful rays, the formula contains a blend ceramides and humectants that help to repair the skin's lipid barrier, which is responsible for strong and tight skin. See on MD SolarSciences

Paula’s Choice Super Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Paula's Choice Super Light Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 $35 This is a pure mineral zinc oxide sunscreen containing a blend of antioxidants that help your skin's environmental defenses to prevent visible aging. See on Paula's Choice

Lancôme UV Expert Aquagel Defense Primer & Moisturizer SPF 50 Lancôme UV Expert Aquagel Defense Primer & Moisturizer SPF 50 $40 This SPF is more than a sunscreen — it works as a primer and moisturizer, too. The formula contains moringa extract, which promotes cellular growth and protects skin tissues from damage. See on Sephora

Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer With White Tea Origins A Perfect World SPF 40 Age-Defense Moisturizer With White Tea $49 In addition to the SPF 40, white tea ingredients provide a layer around the skin to help delay the appearance of signs of aging. See on Origins

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench SPF 45 Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench SPF 45 Cloud Moisturizer $52 With a cream-to-water finish, this sunscreen helps lock in moisture to dry, tired skin, while still protecting it from future sun damage. See on QVC

Solara Suncare Time Traveler Ageless Daily Face Sunscreen Solara Suncare Time Traveler Ageless Daily Face Sunscreen $42 This sunscreen will not only help protect you from future sun damage, but it uses copper peptides and probiotic peptides to help reverse existing damage. See on Solara Suncare

Supergoop! PLAY SPF 50 Everyday Lotion Supergoop! PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract $32 See on Supergoop!