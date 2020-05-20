14 Oversized Tees That Cool Girls Are Wearing Right Now

The graphic T-shirt has seen many revisions over the years. Dating back to the '40s, when the printed shirt first appeared on the market and started covering magazines, the piece became adored quickly for its unfussy aesthetic. Taking different forms over the '70s (band tees) and '90s (streetwear), the oversized tees for women on the market today are representative of this century-long evolution. Shoppable styles are both contemporary and vintage; both high and low fashion.

Top fashion people have found dozens of ways to wear the easy tee, each inviting their own personal style into the look. Take, for example, Kendall Jenner's Heron Preston tee, which she styles with a matching fire-hydrant red YSL bag and faded blue jeans. Or, Hailey Baldwin's extra-long House of Drew T-shirt (from husband Justin Bieber's label), which she dons as a dress with jet-black Nike's. While both tops in question are sold out, there are tons of other styles that tap the easy look, while also offering a sense of ambiguity and identity that fashion girls chase after.

Ahead, shop the hottest tees right now, with unisex brands like The Kooples and Acne Studios offering that oversized dream-fit:

Oversized Tees: Anine Bing Lili Tee Link - Washed Black

Known for merging American and Scandi style, Anine Bing's eponymous label has tons of vintage tees — and the washed look below comes in a roomy fit.

Oversized Tees: Ryan McGinley x Rainbow Co for Save the Children T-Shirt

This shirt is as chic as it is intentional. Rainbow Co just launched a new digital museum, and brought along several famed artists to build one-of-a-kind T-shirts for it. 100 percent of proceeds will benefit Save the Children, providing childen out-of-school with breakfast, lunch and dinner for one day.

Oversized Tees: GUCCI Printed Cotton-Jersey T-shirt

This T-shirt is a part of a widely lauded collection for the brand, which celebrates the gothic aesthetic of Chateau Marmont, through Gucci's fantastical lens.

Oversized Tees: Recess Secret Code Tee

In step with its escapist DNA, beverage brand Recess just launched a line of "Realitywear," including the Morse-code T-shirt below, which aptly reads "An Antidote to Modern Times." Sure to become a cool-girl favorite, the apparel drop is the first of many for the brand, so shopping now is a veritable way to get ahead, before it sells out.

Oversized Tees: TALENTLESS Women's Less Talent Premium Tee

Scott Disick knows trends before they happen, which is reproved over and over through his label, TALENTLESS. Tapping the neutrals trend, this logo tee comes in an easy bone hue that can be mixed with jeans or sweat-shorts.

Oversized Tees: ALEXACHUNG Ecru Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Printed with a "circus girl" graphic, this tee comes in a loose, cotton fit that's easy and breathable for summer-long wear.

Oversized Tees: LIVINCOOL Heartbreaker Tee

Also a favorite of Baldwin's, LIVINCOOL is known for its famous wavy monogram, which is printed along near-all of its wares. The "Heartbreaker" style puts an edgy twist on their usually-breezy aesthetic.

Oversized Tees: HAN KJØBENHAVN Logo Print T-Shirt

Inspired by the Danish working class, HAN KJØBENHAVN is known for its Scandi streetwear, of which its T-shirts play a major part. The oversized style below is on-sale now at Farfetch.

Oversized Tees: Desigual Surfer Print T-Shirt

This Ibiza-bred heritage brand is loved for its patchy prints and vibrant hues, and the embroidered shirt below ticks both boxes.

Oversized Tees: LOEWE Daisy Print T-Shirt

Also in the realm of storied Spanish design, LOEWE's barely-there floral print goes a degree past an easy white tee, also boasting the brand's emblem in the top-left corner.

Oversized Tees: The Kooples White T-Shirt With Logo Print

As part of their massive archive sale happening now, the below tee is one of dozens that are seeing markdowns, all exuding their limitless, gender-fluid spirit.

Oversized Tees: Beginning Boutique Infusion Oversized Tee Black Acid Wash

Beginning Boutique's black tee features a gentle acid-wash effect that's sure to pair seamlessly with any pair of distressed jeans.

Oversized Tees: GANNI Logo pool print T-shirt

Anyone can conjure summer just by slipping into this baseball tee, whose contrast trim gives the basic white tee a chic update.

Oversized Tees: ACNE STUDIOS Nash Face T-shirt

As part of their megawatt Face collection that just launched this month, this mineral blue tee features their famous logo in a color-synced patch on its side.