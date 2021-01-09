This season, rather than settle into the all-too-familiar feeling of winter blues, you can use the time to spark joy by capitalizing on peak winter trends. Namely, the top five textured bags from Fall/Winter 2020 runways, which fashion insiders are indulging to the fullest extent. To take out the guesswork, TZR's narrowed down the most buzz-worthy styles at every price point, along with some styling inspiration from the Instagram crowd to pin to your mood board.

As you peruse the ensembles, consider which style is the best fit for your winter wardrobe. If you tend to keep it cozy and casual, teddy pouches (from COS) and shearling shoulder bags (from Dior) will seamlessly align with your tastes. For those who want to stand out, there are a few glitzy options: feather and crystal-embellished shoulder bags from Rosantica, gilded mesh pochettes from Prada, and fluffy coin purses from Max Mara. Take note of each style guru's outfits as you go, so that you can achieve a similar aesthetic for your own wardrobe.

Textured Bags To Try Before Spring: Shearling

Call it fleece, teddy, sherpa, or shearling — regardless of the name, this is a trend we'll remember 2021 by. Grab it in a crossbody style or a clutch, then pair with a matching plush hat or coat.

Textured Bags To Try Before Spring: Suede

This peak fall trend is totally winter-appropriate, especially its '70s-inspired patchwork iteration. Grab Staud or BY FAR's hobo styles. If you desire a more miniature piece, opt for Jacquemus' micro bag version.

Textured Bags To Try Before Spring: Ostrich Feathers

This luxurious bag is perfect for all Valentine's Day plans, whether you and your dearest are dining in or heading out. Hanne's exact feather bag is out of stock, but you can buy a similar version from the same label. Or, go with equally as fancy options from The Attico and Rosantica.

Textured Bags To Try Before Spring: Furry Bags

The moment Kendall Jenner wore this furry bag, nearly everyone was entranced by the design. Her Fendi style is sold out, no surprise, but the brand's Mini Baguette version is still in stock. The texture's also available in unique silhouettes such as a coin purse and tote.

Textured Bags To Try Before Spring: Metallic Bags

Metallic bags are great way to give a monochrome outfit a boost, whether made from mesh (Paco Rabanne) or faux leather (Prada). To sweeten the deal, key styles for winter are already on sale for a fraction of their original price.