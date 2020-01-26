Finding beauty brands that tick all your boxes like non-toxic, vegan, cruelty free, highly pigmented, longwear, etc. may seem like a never-ending task. And while one holy grail brand hasn't emerged (yet), there are makeup brands — like Lime Crime — that provide exciting shades and drool-worthy packaging without testing on animals.

Among the wide range of beauty concerns, the stamp of cruelty free verifies a brand doesn't test its products, ingredients, or raw materials on animals and doesn't outsource to or collaborate with companies that do test on animals. Luckily, finding solely cruelty free brands these days isn't that difficult. But if you're a fan of diverse, daring pigment, glitter, and show-stopping glam, the options unfortunately slim down. Enter: Lime Crime. Branded as "the makeup for unicorns", Lime Crime provides fairy-tale-like shades and ethereal packaging while also assuring its products are never tested on animals.

The brand's best-selling Matte Velvetines Lipsticks and Venus Eyeshadow Palettes may have a hold on your wallet, but as the phrase goes, you can never have too much of a good thing. Whether you're perusing for more eyeshadow options, which you may find with Jeffree Star Cosmetics, or wanting the cute ColourPop packaging, these Lime Crime-esque brands have enough color and fun to go around.

Ahead, the five cruelty-free brands that don't skimp on the bold and might secure that open spot on your vanity.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills

Remember when Oprah got her eyebrows done during her live show? Well, this is the brand that did them. Anastasia Beverly Hills (commonly referred to as ABH by fans) started out as a brow company working on stars like Kim Kardashian and aforementioned Oprah. ABH — now producing lipsticks, eye shadow, highlighters, foundation and more — has collaborated on lines with beauty stars like Jackie Aina, Amrezy, and Nicole Guerriero to give makeup lovers endless color options and go-to products.

2. ColourPop

It's all in the name with this brand. Known for its array of colors and cute products, ColourPop offers high pigmentation and low prices. The highly rated lip products could be your makeup bag's new BFF, or you could get exactly what you want by customizing your own eye palette with up to 24 shades of your choosing. Looking for pressed glitter, colored mascara, or fake lashes? Yep, the brand has those, too. Plus, with its adorable packaging, your vanity will be looking great.

3. Jeffree Star Cosmetics

There's a lot to thank YouTube for, and the beauty-blogging community is one of the most major. One of the biggest to emerge from the scene? Jeffree Star. The YouTuber — who's known for high-level glam — brought his love for bold makeup into his own makeup line. Its eye palettes feature striking shades from a magenta shimmer to canary yellow. And while there are a few neutral tones to round out any look, it's made with the color obsessed in mind. Don't forget to try out the highlighters and lipstick, too, for a dramatic look sure to turn heads.

4. Milk Makeup

If you're into holographic glows and cheeky pops of color, look to Milk Makeup. The brand — created by Milk Studios — offers makeup and skincare made for layering and multi-use (like its fan-favorite lip and cheek stick). Not only are the products made cruelty free, but vegan as well, which means the brand turned to beauty's new hot-button ingredient, cannabis oil, for some of its products. Test the binding ingredient in products like the Kush Mascara, Kush Lip Balm, or Kush Fiber Brow Gel.

5. Manic Panic

When you mention Lime Crime, its electric Unicorn hair dye, tint, and spray might come to mind. Another option for those who often change hair color: Manic Panic. Ringing in just under Lime Crime's $16 price tag, the brand offers hair dye in just as wide a range of colors and in temporary to permanent options, too. It's cruelty free, vegan, and, for those who are truly looking for something bold: many of the hair color options glow under blacklight.