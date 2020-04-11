Spending so much time at home, you're likely in close quarters with the to-do list you've been putting off for months. The artwork you've been meaning to hang, clothes to fold, and pantry to rearrange — all are worthy of tackling now. But, one likely sore spot to devote some time to is your tangled mess of necklaces, bracelets, an earrings. Following a few easy to implement jewelry organization tips will beautifully display all your beloved pieces and banish chaos for good.

Before you begin to reorganize, start first by sorting what you want to keep and don't. "Start by grouping your jewelry into categories, like necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings," Clea Shearer, Co-Founder of The Home Edit, tells TZR. "In this case, it can help to sub-categorize. For instance, separating earrings that dangle from the studs." By grouping, you'll be able to determine which pieces you can let go of. Ahead, find five easy tips from the experts. You'll never miss out on a piece that's hiding again.

Jewelry Organizing Tip: Purge

After categorizing your jewelry, now it's time to let pieces go. "Donate or consign costume jewelry you don’t love or wear," Christine Stone, owner of Neatly Designed, tells TZR. "Let go of mismatched and broken pieces you have been holding on to just in case. If you own fine jewelry, get an appraisal so you know the value and make sure to do your homework if you are going to sell or consign."

Jewelry Organizing Tip: Make The Most Out Of Your Space

Devote an area in your home to store your collection. "There are many options depending on the space and how much you own," Stone suggests. "Typical areas are drawers, a jewelry box, or for small spaces a hanging jewelry organizer." And if you live in a tiny apartment, get creative with your space. "Mounting hooks on the inside of a cabinet or a closet wall works really well for small space dwellers," Lili Pettit, founder of Clutter Healing, tells TZR. "You can also create a gallery wall with a variety of hooks and small shelves to have your jewelry be a part of your home's decor."

Jewelry Organizing Tip: Display Your Statement Pieces

But don't feel like all your jewelry needs to be designated to one area. "Jewelry is obviously pretty and can be a great decor piece, but can also look cluttered if not done correctly," Shearer explains. "You should only be displaying a few statement pieces and store the rest in either a jewelry case or drawer. For the items you wear and remove on a daily basis, it helps to place a designated small tray in your bathroom or on your nightstand."

Jewelry Organizing Tip: Decide On An Organizer

There are lots of jewelry organizers out there, so narrow it down to one that works best with your pieces and space. "We love a product line called Stackers, which is sold at The Container Store," Joanna Teplin, Co-Founder of The Home Edit, tells TZR. "They look like a leather case from the outside, but the inside is a velvet material with compartments to keep things safe. There are a variety of colors and options to fit any aesthetic and need. It kind of feels like building your own jewelry box!"

Or if you're more worried about some of you pieces hiding behind others, opt for a clear option. "Visibility is so important when it comes to storing your jewelry collection," Chelsea Smith, founder of The Organising Platform, tells TZR. "By selecting clear acrylic organizers you’re more likely to see the items you have."

Jewelry Organizing Tip: Avoid Tangle

Ahh, the dreaded jewelry tangle. Say goodbye to a half-hour of trying to separate tangled necklaces. "Compartments are key, and so is choosing a storage solution that fits your items," Shearer explains. "For necklaces, it helps to clasp and store them separately in long compartments. If they are super delicate, it's better to store them on wall hooks or in a standing case." She says bracelets can be stored in separate compartments, or on a watch roll. And when it comes to earnings, Shearer recommends a product that allows you to secure each item into individual holes and attach the backs.