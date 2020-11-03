Depending on which corner of the country you're from, you’re either diving head first into your sweaters and booties or you're figuring out how to finesse 75 degree weather to accommodate the fall 2020 trends you've been eyeing since they debuted on the runway months ago. While the formerly speedy pace of fashion trends still feels foreign during a year defined by more loungewear than actual clothes, there's a comfort in the continuation of endeared habits, like shopping. Still, the way to approach said habits has shifted as this year has done one thing for the fashion industry that should have been done ages ago: shed a spotlight on designers of color.

The Black Lives Matter movement protesting the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among many others, also served as a spark for conversation around systematic racism and gate-keeping opportunities from Black people, and in the fashion world, Black creatives. There has since been an unprecedented call to support Black designers and Black brand owners, though the work is far from done.

Many Black-owned brands don't yet have the worldwide recognition of industry behemoths, but they are still setting the trends and serving as arbiters of what makes a worthy investment. Ahead, you'll find six styles to get your hands on in anticipation of the temperature drop, and your new favorite Black-owned brands to shop them from.

Shop Fall Trends From Black-Owned Brands: Preppy Kicks

The runways embraced a wide spectrum of shoe trends for Fall 2020. There was the chunky chain trend which trickled from handbag to shoe territory. Then, there was an overwhelming nod to the preppy shoe silhouettes: oxfords, loafers and even Mary Janes. Brother Vellies, which you may best know for boots (because they do them so well, in various funky prints), their selection of flats, complete with luxe details like a shearling lining and basket-weave leather, is not to be overlooked. If you're worried about the trend feeling like part of a boarding school uniform, don't fret. Blending aesthetics is what 2020 is all about — an airy maxi skirt will bring out the feminine notes in a chunky pair of oxfords, while if you wish, a leather jacket on top will give them an edgy spin.

Shop Fall Trends From Black-Owned Brands: Puffed To Perfection

In case you missed it, Fendi's Fall/Winter 2020 collection is the ultimate ode to the puffed sleeve, managing somehow to provide a modern updated while channeling the 1930s at the same time. Thick, padded options provide an exaggerated, structured statement. But the trend also emerged this season as a satin, dropped shoulder sleeve, which only holds its shape loosely, for an everyday look. KÍLÉNTÁR, the Nigeria-sourced, frill-embracing brand by Michelle Adepoju carried the trend into fall with both short and long-sleeved options, baroque patterns, and warm tones.

Shop Fall Trends From Black-Owned Brands: Leather Weather

True, leather in fashion is pretty much always around in some form (and would you want it any other way?), but if you're up for switching gears from traditional black and brown shades, there are brighter hues that await you this season. Fe Noel, a brand spotted on Beyoncé more than once, contrasts the airy, silk element its consumers love most with modern reinventions of classic leather styles. The brand's rich, red and green shades will also translate well into the holiday season.

Shop Fall Trends From Black-Owned Brands: Knit Or Treat

The fashion collective has already begun buzzing about the satiating selection of knitwear for fall this year. If the runways were any indication, it's time to dispose of any preconceived notion you may have of knitwear as "boring," and presently, Victor Glemaud’s creations are the most interesting to look at. This is particularly so if you’re looking for poppy color pairings such as baby pink with cobalt blue, geometric patterns, and a knit take on closet essentials, from maxi dresses to flare trousers.

Shop Fall Trends From Black-Owned Brands: Stone Tones

Christopher John Rogers’ Fall/Winter 2020 collection debut was the stand out nod to jewel tones this season, as it was filled to the brim with iridescent fabrics reminiscent of ruby, citrine and amethyst stones. But for those moments where we’re not casually dressed as Emmy Awards winners (see Zendaya’s look on the night of her historic award acceptance), brands such as DEITY New York and LaQuan Smith also come to mind, offering formal and trend-forward, or edgy and grunge-inspired variations of the fall trend, respectively.

Shop Fall Trends From Black-Owned Brands: Checks? Check.

The power in tried-and-true plaid this year lies in updates to silhouettes, such as Kenneth Ize's unique fringed pants and floor-length jackets, as well as updates to fabric, like Fe Noel's high-low sheer tunic. For lover's of maximalism, take this trend a step further by juxtaposing plaid against another striking print. Don't worry, it's not as intimidating as it sounds, and it will all make sense once you're wearing it.