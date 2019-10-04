By now, you have a few chilly, cloudy days under your belt. Fall is finally here, and with it comes what may be the most fun styling opportunities you've had so far in 2020. Here's the thing about getting dressed this time of year: it's all about smart layering. Your best fall outfit ideas for October utilize some of your favorite pieces from summer — like floaty slip dresses, and bold accessories — but add cozier pieces into the mix too.

For anyone who enjoys the art of putting together a full-on outfit, this is the time to shine. It's not so hot that a cotton maxi is all you can manage, and not so cold that your outfit is centered around maintaining body heat when you step outside. You literally have the run of your entire closet, not to mention the major looks of the season. So, make the most of October, and have fun getting dressed. Embrace the season's biggest trends, including bold colors like deep orange, statement accessories like chain shoes, and suiting mixed and matched with abandon. Below, you'll find an outfit idea for every single day of October, to help you embrace the chilly temps and put your best foot forward from now until Halloween.

Fall Outfit Idea: Soft & Tough

An oversized blazer and cool boots balance a swingy skirt.

Fall Outfit Idea: Clashing Coordination

Go for a statement look by styling a printed outfit with a coat in the same bright hue.

Fall Outfit Idea: Texture Play

Try out different textures by layering a knit and pleats and finishing with statement boots.

Fall Outfit Idea: Trench Coat Classic

A trench coat lends a cool fall feel to the looks you've worn all summer.

Fall Outfit Idea: Topped With Leather

A leather top is an easy and impactful alternative to your typical jacket.

Fall Outfit Idea: Bold Boots

Sleek white boots are a classic fall staple for a sunny day.

Fall Outfit Idea: The Reimagined Button-Down

Break out your fall button-down in a whole new way by only buttoning the top half and finishing with bike shorts.

Fall Outfit Idea: Sleek Styling

Try mixing textures and fits, but wear a single color head to toe.

Fall Outfit Idea: All About The Shoe

Balance out a bold outfit with a pair of edgy-meets-prep brogues or creepers.

Fall Outfit Idea: Totally Tonal

Embrace an all-neutral look by opting for slightly off-tones all together at once.

Fall Outfit Idea: Great Basics

If you want to keep things simple, opt for an ensemble of well-tailored basics. Finish off with a statement bag.

Fall Outfit Idea: Endless Summer

Bring your favorite summery top into fall by throwing an oversized coat over the top.

Fall Outfit Idea: Underwear Out

Though it may not fly at the workplace, try giving suiting a more casual appeal by styling with your favorite bra or lingerie top.

Fall Outfit Idea: Come Any Weather

For those transitional days, keep a sweater on hand by tying it around your shoulders instead of a scarf.

Fall Outfit Idea: Dark Denim

If light-wash denim feels too summery to you, try swapping for pieces in a deep navy, faded, or dark black. Then, opt for a black belt and top to tie everything together.

Fall Outfit Idea: Chic Sweater

Now that sweater weather has arrived, try styling yours with high-waisted pants and a pair of sneakers.

Fall Outfit Idea: All About Trousers

You don't have to wear a full suit to embrace a great pair of trousers. Style yours with a tee or button-down top for a non-fussy look.

Fall Outfit Idea: Dressed-Up Outerwear

To help you with the seasonal transition, consider pieces that toe the line between two looks, like a blazer dress that you can easily dress up with boots or heels.

Fall Outfit Idea: Color Story

Don't be afraid to embrace bold color this fall. Opt for a tonal ensemble and finish with statement accessories to round out the look.

Fall Outfit Idea: Cool And Comfortable

Yes, you can dress up a cozy coat. Add cool combat boots and a flowy dress to give a sporty topper a dressed up feel.

Fall Outfit Idea: Cozied Up

While leggings may not be your first instinct for a weekday look, try styling them with a trench and heels for a more polished take.

Fall Outfit Idea: Smart Styling

If you're somewhere where temperatures tend to fluctuate throughout the day, shorts and a light jacket are an ideal combination for navigating the changes.

Fall Outfit Idea: Pumpkin Spice

Fall is the season for pumpkin spice, so find a place for it in your wardrobe. Rich yellow-orange is a warm tone that looks great on everyone.

Fall Outfit Idea: All About Texture

Try mixing up your textures this season and layer rich shearling or tweed with leather and patent leather. The combo feels just right for cooler days.

Fall Outfit Idea: Cool Capes

A wrap scarf or cape is a smart alternative to your usual coats. But, if you're not sure how to style it, perhaps try a blouse or jacket with the draping built in.

Fall Outfit Idea: Dress Up, Dress Down

Don't be afraid to dress up your more casual, cozy pieces like a sweatshirt or long sleeve tee. Pair with a midi skirt and boots, and you're ready to head out the door.

Fall Outfit Idea: Epic Accessories

Don't underestimate the power of a great accessory like an unexpected statement hat or a geometric, structured bag.

Fall Outfit Idea: Pajama Chic

On those days when you're not so motivated to leave the house, try layering oversized separates for a polished twist on just-rolled-out-of-bed dressing.

Fall Outfit Idea: Blazer & Boots

A tough pair of combat boots are the perfect balance to dressier pieces like a floaty slip and blazer.

Fall Outfit Idea: Chic Meets Sporty

Throw a tracksuit jacket over a maxi dress to give your look a cool sporty feel.