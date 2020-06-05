After George Floyd died while in police custody, protests have arisen in protest of police brutality and systemic racism that the Black community has faced for centuries. And while attending a protest and donating to a Black Lives Matter organization are immediate ways you can get involved, supporting the community by shopping Black-owned brands in fashion, beauty, wellness, home decor, food, and beyond is a long-term shift that you can make to effect change.

The coronavirus is taking a heavy toll on businesses around the world, but Black-owned are at a disproportionally higher risk of not recovering. According to CNN, "Almost half of Black-owned businesses are in industries — such as administrative and support services, health care and social assistance, and retail — that are bearing the brunt of this pandemic." If you have are planning on making any purchases, consider seeking out and buying from Black-owned brands. Below, find options to shop from a wide breadth of categories including fashion, beauty, wellness, home, and food. And be sure not to just make a one-time purchase: These companies need, and deserve, you're continuous loyalty.

Black-Owned Brands: Clothing

Tove Studio

Co-founded by Camille Perry, Tove Studio is notable for its feminine, yet modern pieces. Looking for the *perfect* summer dress you'll wear over and over? This is the label to find it.

Aliya Wanek

Fixated on comfort, Aliya Wanek pieces are meant for feeling good in. Founded in 2016 by Aliya Wanek (who sews some of the garments herself), the label offers up sustainable, ethical clothing.

House of Aama

Born in 2015, House of Aama is a label created by a mother daughter duo consisting of Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka. The Los Angeles-based brand "explores the folkways of the Black experience by designing timeless garment with nostalgic references informed by historical research, archival analysis, and storytelling."

Wales Bonner

In 2014 Grace Wales Bonner founded her eponymous label first as a menswear brand. Today, the label has expanded its selection to womenswear, including cool boyish trousers and retro bowling shirts.

Zelie for She

Based in Los Angeles, Zelie for She is a plus-size clothing label. Founder Elann Zelie created her brand with the intent for its products to be a limited run, meaning don't think too long on an item you love.

Sincerely, Tommy

Located in Brooklyn, Sincerely, Tommy is a lifestyle concept store founded by Kai Avent-deLeon. Though the storefront is temporarily closed, shop through its chic selection online. The lineup is both on-trend and classic.

Cushnie

Created by Carly Cushnie in 2008, Cushnie is a luxury women's ready-to-wear and bridal brand. The designs showcase a lovely harmony of clean lines and beautiful tailoring.

Slashed by Tia

Slashed by Tia came to life out of Teni "Tia" Adeola's dorm room at Parsons. And with only four years under its belt, its signature ruffles have already been spotted on the likes of Gigi Hadid and SZA.

Black-Owned Brands: Handbags

AAKS

Akosua Afriyie-Kumi founded her handbag label with the mission of showing the world weaving techniques completed by the women of Ghana. The vivid bags are handcrafted in Ghana, embodying the spirit and durability of their ancestral counterparts.

Ashya

Founders Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece created their handbag bag Ashya in 2017. In its collection belt bags, crossbody bags, and passport holders.

VAVVOUNE

VAVVOUNE was created by Valerie Blaise in Brooklyn. The leather accessories brand is wearable while "hinting spunk in effortless ways of impression."

Petit Kouraj

Nasrin Jean-Baptiste was a fashion stylist before she created her handbag brand Petit Kouraj in 2018. The brand is based in Brooklyn and handmade in Haiti. Snag one of its playful fringe bags for a day on the beach.

Yvonne Koné

If you love a good fanny pack, you'll obsess over Yvonne Koné. The brand, founded by Yvonne Koné in 2011, makes luxury Italian-made leather goods. The design process behind the pieces is practicality through its texture, meets playful by way of its color that nods to its African roots.

Black-Owned Brands: Jewelry

Edas

Founder Sade Mims created Edas with a focus on "sustainability while using unusual home-goods and refurbished elements." The Brooklyn-based label features unique handbags and handmade jewelry.

Serendipitous Project

Sydney Ziems created Serendipitous Project in 2019 aiming to give consumers an affordable and sustainable option for on-trend jewelry. Each piece is handmade to minimize waste.

Third Crown

Based in New York City, Third Crown is a contemporary jewelry brand founded by Kristin and Kofi Essel. The pieces embody the designers' love for geometric shapes. The husband-and-wife duo decided to create gender neutral everyday statement jewelry.

Yam

Handmade in Queens New York, founder Morgan Thomas created Yam after her mom brought her home a jewelry making book a child. She later turned her hobby into a business, with an aesthetic that carries an "up-cycled, vintage appeal."

Lola Ade

Lola Ade founded her jewelry label in 2010 with inspiration pulled from things and places she's seen. She aims to give both minimalists and maximalists beautiful jewelry.

Black-Owned Brands: Shoes

Brother Vellies

A cult-favorite amongst the fashion industry, Brother Vellies is known for its ultra-trendy shoes and accessories. Aurora James founded the brand in 2013 with a goal of "keeping traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs."

ZOU XOU

Made in Buenos Aires, Zou Xou focuses on shoes that are both versatile and practical. Katherine Theobalds established her brand to feature classic styles while also keeping an eye on trends.

Loza Maléombho

Loza Maléombho gained experience by working at luxury fashion houses before launching her own brand. In 2009, the shoe designer launched Loza Maléombho, which can best be described as "a fusion between traditional cultures/ sub-cultures and contemporary fashion."

Keeyahri

Founded by Keya Martin, Keeyahri is full of architectural, sculpture like heels. Wear the shoes or use them as an alternative to home decor by displaying them on your dresser.

Black-Owned Brands: Swimwear

Mint Swim

Draya Howard, actress and entrepreneur, created Mint Swim in 2011 with all shapes and sizes at top of mind. The brand offers up an assortment of fashionable swimwear at affordable prices.

Lemlem

After an inspiring trip to her native Ethiopia, Liya Kebede created Lemlem in 2007. Its range of swimwear is booming with vivid hues and cool details.

Jade Swim

Brittany Kozerski, fashion editor and stylist, founded Jade Swim in 2016. The minimalist swimwear brand uses luxe fabrics in sleek, minimal designs.

Black-Owned Brands: Makeup

UOMA Beauty

In 2019 Sharon Culter founded UOMA Beauty. The brand includes everything from glittery lipstick to ultra-slim brow pencils.

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath has become a household name for her work behind some of the most talked about makeup on models during fashion week. Her products get rave reviews, and with good reason. One swipe of an eyeshadow has impressive pigmentation, while her lip glosses will have your pout glistening from across the room.

Mented Cosmetics

The lightbulb idea behind Mented Cosmetics was over a glass of pinot. Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson discussed the struggle to find the *perfect* nude lipstick so they created a brand that would make it a breeze.

Black-Owned Brands: Skincare

ROSEN Skincare

ROSEN Skincare's founder Jamika Martin has battled acne for most of her life and wanted a way to clear up her skin, without slathering it with harmful ingredients. She established her brand to provide girls with clean ingredients to treat acne naturally.

Epara Skincare

The brand's name Epara means ""to cocoon oneself" in the Nigerian dialect of Ebira, and the line of skincare meets the needs of women of color. Founder Ozohu Adoh battled a dry, uneven skin condition and couldn't find products to treat it. So since she couldn't find any that catered to her condition, she created her own luxury line.

Hanahana Beauty

Abena Boamah-Acheampong built her brand when she wasn't able to find the skincare products she needed on the market. She created Hanahana Beauty around the one product that never fell short — shea butter. The assortment is all-natural, clean, and the shea butter is sourced directly from Tamale, Ghana.

Black-Owned Brands: Haircare

Briogeo

Nancy Twine saw a need for natural haircare in the market, so she started Briogeo with her grandmother's beauty recipes in her East Village studio apartment. The brand caters to every hair type, meaning there's a product for everyone.

Vernon François

Vernon François is both a celebrity hairstylist and founder of his brand Vernon François. In the collection are products suitable for every hair type, and its oils are sourced in Africa where the brand works with local farmers.

Black-Owned Brands: Wellness

The Honey Pot

Bea Dixon built The Honey Pot after suffering from bacterial vaginosis for months. Its natural feminine care products are made without chemicals, toxins, artificial fragrance, or anything synthetic. Plus, when you buy from the brand, you're provide menstrual care for women who can't afford it.

Movita Organics

Tonya Lewis Lee created her wellness brand Motiva with a mission for women to grasp a baseline of good health. Products include multivitamins, prenatal, beauty vitamins.

Ebi

Ebi is a plant-based postpartum care line meant to support new mothers with their health and well-being. The brand offers products like oil, herbal sitz bath, underwear, and nipple pads.

Black-Owned Brands: Home Decor

Claude Home

Maggie Holladay is the founder of Instagram-favorite vintage home brand Claude Home. The brand sells unique vintage furniture and home decor, and has a showroom in the East Village.

xN Studio

Based in Brooklyn, xN Studio is a home decor brand, all made in either Washington D.C. or Brooklyn. The brand's noteworthy pillows add an artistic touch to any space.

The Coy Collection

The Coy Collection is a mix of ceramics and earrings, all made by its founder Coy in Austin, Texas. For a mood lifter, opt for its smiley mug. Or if you're on the hunt for a unique piece of furniture, consider its light pink Coil Side Table.

Black-Owned Brands: Food

Parktake

Founder Denise Woodard never worried about food allergies until giving birth to her daughter Vivienne, who had many. After struggling to find healthy snacks at the store that her daughter was able to eat, she decided to create her own. Partake features a wide assortment of cookies that are free from the Top 8 Allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, wheat, milk, soy, fish, shellfish).