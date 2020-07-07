27 Cute, Comfortable Dresses With Pockets For Under $45 On Amazon

There’s something about wearing a dress with pockets — it's like having a secret you’re dying to share. When another woman compliments your dress, you’ll inevitably respond with, “Thanks, it has pockets!” — and like clockwork, you’ll be met with delighted oohs and ahhs. Despite begging designers to give us functional pockets for years, they're still relatively rare to find in women's clothing, with dresses in particular sorely lacking in the pocket department. However, with a bit of digging, you can find cute, comfortable dresses with pockets — and for under $45 on Amazon, nonetheless.

To save yourself the time — and quite frankly, the frustration — of tracking down those rare, stylish dresses with actual, functional pockets, simply scroll through this editor-curated roundup, which features 28 cute and comfortable options in a range of silhouettes. In addition to having pockets, each pick was selected for its easy everyday comfort, so you can expect to see lots of pieces made of soft, breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, and rich, smooth jersey. As if that weren’t tempting enough, every dress on the list is available on Amazon for just $45 or less, and most are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping.

So go ahead, what do you have to lose? Life is too short to wear clothes without pockets.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. An Elegant Cocktail Dress That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Lark & Ro Square Neck Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon A square neckline adds '90s-chic appeal to this versatile A-line dress. Made of a dense, smoothing knit fabric with a hint of stretch for added comfort, it's polished enough to wear under a blazer for work or as a cocktail dress for an event, yet can easily be dressed down with a pair of comfortable sandals. It's fully lined, with a hidden back zipper and an asymmetrical hemline, and it comes in three colors: emerald, navy, or ivory. Available sizes: 0-16

2. The Perfect Everyday Sundress — & It Comes In So Many Colors & Prints Angashion Summer Midi Dress $22 Amazon See on Amazon It's no wonder this vintage-inspired midi dress has more than 2,000 glowing reviews. It's one of those timeless, pretty pieces that takes virtually no effort to style, yet is sure to bring in compliments no matter where you wear it. Pair it with wedges and a floppy sun hat one day, retro sneakers the next — it'll even work with tall boots and a sleek jacket during the colder months. Available sizes: S-XXL

3. This Travel-Ready Swing Dress You'll Want To Buy In Every Color WEACZZY Casual Swing Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon Soft, stretchy, and about as versatile as it gets, this sleeveless swing dress is one of those throw-on-and-go staples that's worth owning in multiples. While pockets on T-shirt dresses tend to add awkward-looking bulk, the swingy skirt on this one ensures they'll blend right in. Made with a smooth, stretchy rayon blend that won't wrinkle in your suitcase, it's available in 27 stylish colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

4. The Soft, Stretchy Skater Dress You'll Likely End Up Living In OUGES Button Down Skater Dress $17 Amazon See on Amazon Could anything be more effortless than this button-down skater dress? Made of soft, breathable cotton with a hint of added stretch, it's comfy and versatile enough to wear in any season, and the classic fit-and-flare silhouette looks amazing on literally everyone. Reviewers, for their part, certainly approve — in over 1,000 glowing five-star reviews, fans rave about its perfect fit, exceptional quality, and, of course, the pockets. Choose from 39 (!!!) colors and prints, including multiple short-sleeved options. Available sizes: S-XXL

5. A Cute Little Jersey Mini Dress With Ruffle-Adorned Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon Tiered ruffles at the sleeves add on-trend appeal to this otherwise simple swing dress. Endlessly easy to dress up or down, the versatile piece is about as comfy as it gets, thanks to the smooth, stretchy jersey knit fabric with which it's made. "This is an excellent go-to summer dress," one reviewer wrote. "It is comfortable, cute, and has an excellent sleeve for someone who doesn’t wear sleeveless but wants something cool for summer." Choose from 11 colors and prints. Available sizes: 14-26

6. The Best-Selling Maxi Dress You'll Want In All 27 Colors & Prints GRECERELLE Split Maxi Dress $29 Amazon See on Amazon It's not hard to see why this best-selling maxi dress has more than 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Equal parts comfy and chic, it's perfect for everything from running errands around town to meeting friends for happy hour. In fact, the soft, flowy design is so unrestrictive and breathable, you could even sleep in it, if you wanted to. Featuring slits at each side that hit right above the knee, it's cut in a relaxed, shapeless silhouette, with a V-neckline and slouchy short sleeves. Available sizes: XS-XXL

7. An Actually-Comfortable Pencil Dress That'll Pair Perfectly With Your Waist-Cinching Belts Moyabo Casual Pencil Dress $31 Amazon See on Amazon Sleek and stylish, this pencil dress proves you don't have to sacrifice comfort (or pockets!) to look sophisticated at work. With its relaxed top, fitted pencil skirt, and cinched elastic waist, the dress is practically tailor-made to pair with a stylish statement belt. It's made of soft, breathable cotton with plenty of added stretch, in a simple pull-on design with a round neckline and quarter-length sleeves. Choose from 12 colors and prints, including classic black, vintage-inspired florals, and an on-trend sunny yellow. Available sizes: S-XXL

8. A Classy Cocktail Dress That's Perfect For Semi-Formal Events Eliacher Backless Party Dress $36 Amazon See on Amazon It's not often that you find a stylish, sophisticated cocktail dress with pockets — which is why buying this one in multiples isn't a bad idea. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette with a V-neckline and pleated skirt, its strappy, open-back design adds the perfect touch of drama. Throw on some heels and pretty statement earrings, and you're ready for a party, dinner, or even a wedding. Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. This Relaxed, Breathable Maxi Dress That's Perfect For Hot Summer Days Kyerivs Casual Maxi Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon A comfy, versatile staple you can throw on and go, this relaxed knit maxi dress is destined to be a favorite in your wardrobe. The simple design features slits at each side, thin straps, and a rounded V-neckline — embrace the shapeless silhouette and wear it as is, or add a waist-cinching belt to give it more shape. It's available in 21 colors and prints, including basic black, leopard, and a pretty lily print that exudes '90s-inspired charm. Available sizes: XS-XXL

10. A Tencel Shirt Dress That Feels So Much More Expensive Than It Actually Is Daily Ritual Tencel Shirt Dress $29 Amazon See on Amazon No wardrobe is complete without a classic shirt dress like this one — the timeless, menswear-inspired staple always looks effortlessly cool, whether you pair it with chunky combat boots or dress the look up with heels. Featuring a classic spread collar and shirt-tail hem, the dress is cut in an easy, relaxed silhouette, but a waist-cinching belt keeps it from feeling shapeless. It's made of tencel lyocell, a durable, cotton-like fabric that's earned its seal of approval from sustainable labels like Mara Hoffman. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. A Basic Maxi Dress In A Slouchy, Effortless Silhouette 28 Palms Sleeveless Maxi Dress $15 Amazon See on Amazon There's something effortlessly cool about this knit maxi dress. With its slouchy dropped waistline and floor-skimming silhouette, it's a versatile wardrobe basic with a touch of added edge. Play up the cool-girl aesthetic with flatform slides or chunky combat boots, or throw it on with some simple white sneakers for a more classic, sporty look. It comes in four solid colors — black, coral, aqua, or navy — as well as several fun, tropical-inspired prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

12. A Faded Striped Mini Dress Made From Airy, Breathable Linen Goodthreads Washed Linen Flare Dress $32 Amazon See on Amazon Easy and breezy, this Goodthreads mini dress will add some artsy-chic appeal to your collection of go-to dresses. Pair it with Birkenstocks or chunky clogs now, then later, add tights, booties, and a cozy cardigan to transition into fall. Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. A Timeless Fit & Flare Dress That's Equally Perfect For Work & Weekends Nemidor Summer Fit and Flare Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon Think of this classic fit-and-flare dress as a blank canvas in your wardrobe, just waiting to be accessorized. Wear it with sporty white sneakers and a cropped jean jacket one day, sleek pumps and a statement belt the next — when a piece is this versatile, the possibilities are endless. The classic black version in the picture is a must, but be sure to check out the 32 other colors and prints it comes in, too. Available sizes: 14-26

14. This Tent-Style Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Trendy Prints Wolddress Casual Maxi Dress $16 Amazon See on Amazon Another breezy maxi dress that's comfy enough to sleep in, this one is a great option if you're not a fan of side slits. The flowy, tent-like silhouette will make you feel like a total goddess, while the thin straps and plunging V-neckline show off the perfect amount of skin. Plus, it's available in a gorgeous range of 16 colors and prints, including the coolest pastel-tinged take on tie-dye. Available sizes: S-3X

15. An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi That's Dressy Enough For A Wedding, Yet Comfy Enough To Lounge In Nemidor Off Shoulder Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon Another great option for dressy events, this maxi dress stands out thanks to its daring thigh-high slit. The flouncy off-the-shoulder neckline provides the ideal backdrop for a statement necklace and creates the perfect fluttery "sleeves" to keep you cool on hot summer days. In addition to navy, it comes in three more colors: army green, wine red, or a deep, jewel-toned purple. Available sizes: 14-26

16. A Sweet & Simple Midi Dress That's The Best Kind Of Basic MEROKEETY T-Shirt Midi Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to see why this top-rated midi dress is such a favorite among Amazon reviewers. Its simple design has the versatility of a basic, but a few well-chosen details — a patch pocket, subtle balloon sleeves, and, of course, two roomy side pockets — ensure it's anything but boring. Wear it with a silky head scarf to play up the artsy-chic, homespun aesthetic, or throw it on with white sneakers for a timeless casual look. Available sizes: S-XL

17. A Relaxed, Flowy Maxi Dress In A Cool Tie-Dye Print MakeMeChic Tie Dye Maxi Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon It's lucky the tie-dye trend doesn't seem to be going anywhere, because you'll want to live in this tie-dye maxi dress all summer long. It's cut in a relaxed, flowy silhouette with a V-neckline, slouchy shoulders, and a curved, dropped hem with ventilation-boosting slits at each side. "It is so lightweight and perfect for hot summer days, but is also great paired with a jean jacket or cardigan in the fall," one reviewer noted. "I love the functional pockets." Available sizes: XS-XL

18. This Travel-Ready Maxi Dress That's Worth Owning In Multiples Daily Ritual Empire-Waist Maxi Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon There are so many reasons to fall in love with this empire-waist maxi dress. For one, you'll feel like a total goddess wearing it — it's made of rich, smooth jersey, which ensures the slightly flowy skirt will drape beautifully and move with your body. Plus, it's about as soft and stretchy as your comfiest pair of pajamas, and since jersey is easy to care for and practically immune to wrinkling, it's an ideal travel dress. Oh, and just wait until you see the colors it comes in.... Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. A Crisp, Classic Shirt Dress Made From Eco-Friendly Tencel Goodthreads Tencel Popover Shirt Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon Comfy, timeless, and endlessly chic, this popover shirt dress is just as effortless as it looks. It's made of tencel lyocell, the eco-friendly cotton substitute favored by sustainable brands like Patagonia. Finished with classic menswear details and a mini shirt-tail hem, it's available in five denim-inspired colors. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. A Sweatshirt-Style Cocoon Dress That's Cozy Enough To Lounge In Goodthreads Fleece Cocoon Dress $31 Amazon See on Amazon A cocoon silhouette adds sophistication to this soft and sporty T-shirt dress — made of plush, substantial fleece that's reminiscent of a lightweight sweatshirt, it's the perfect comfy staple to throw on with sneakers on the weekends. Featuring a crew neckline and ribbed cuffs at the neck, sleeves, and hemline, it comes in brick red, sunny yellow, turquoise, and a pink-y terra cotta, in addition to the heathered gray option pictured above. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. A Versatile Swing Dress That's Perfect For Work Nemidor V-Neck Swing Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon With its surplice-style V-neckline and full, swingy skirt, this swing dress will visually define your waist and create a natural hourglass shape. Because the top is solid, while the skirt is patterned, the dress looks like two separate pieces — try adding a vintage belt at the waist to complete the look. "The pockets fall in the right place and don't add any weird shape," one reviewer noted approvingly. "I'm in love." Available sizes: 14-26

22. A Basic Mini Dress That's Perfect For Hot Days — & Has More Than 2,200 Five-Star Reviews Unbranded* Loose Plain Short Dress $22 Amazon See on Amazon Even if your entire wardrobe is made up of all things comfy and practical, this racerback mini dress is sure to stand out. Soft and stretchy, it's about as breathable as wearing nothing at all, making it an especially great option for the hottest summer days. Featuring an empire waist and a curved, dropped hemline, it comes in 27 stylish solid colors and prints — best of luck narrowing down your favorites. Available sizes: XS-3X

23. A Vintage-Inspired Halter Dress With A Twirl-Worthy Skirt KILIG Halter Neck Sundress $16 Amazon See on Amazon Channel Marilyn Monroe in this pretty halter dress — its full, floaty skirt gives the piece a vintage-inspired look that's sure to bring in compliments. It's made of soft, breathable cotton with a touch of added stretch, and has a high halter neckline with a keyhole-style tie in the back. If the white version is a bit too Marilyn for you, it also comes in 24 more colors and prints, including tropical-tinged florals and an of-the-moment shade of pink. Available sizes: S-XXL

24. This Versatile Midi Dress That's Great For So Many Occasions levaca Flowy Midi Belt Dress $35 Amazon See on Amazon Simple A-line dresses, like this one, will literally always be in style, and for good reason. The classic silhouette looks great on literally everyone, and lends itself to a wide range of occasions, from weddings and baby showers to casual days at the office. Visually-elongating vertical stripes and a waist-cinching bow make this one a particularly pretty pick, and reviewers love how "it doesn't pull the dress down awkwardly when you put a heavy cell phone in the pocket." Available sizes: S-XL

25. The Versatile Maxi Dress Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About GRECERELLE Racerback Maxi Dress $27 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel like a total goddess in this racerback maxi dress, and it doesn't hurt that you'll be incredibly comfortable, too. Featuring an empire waistline and a long, flowing skirt, it's easy to style so many different ways: Wear it with sneakers to add a sporty touch, or with stacked bangles and gladiator sandals for a look that's a bit more boho. Available in dozens of fun colors and prints, the best-selling dress is a favorite among Amazon reviewers, with more than 5,000 glowing reviews thus far. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. A Sleek Bodycon Dress In An Eye-Catching Print Floerns Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon The selection of fun prints it comes in is what makes this cute little bodycon dress special. While it's easy to assume pockets would add too much bulk for such a fitted silhouette, reviewers actually find the opposite is true, noting how the pretty draped detail they create provides a bit of extra, smoothing coverage. "It looks and fits like a far more expensive dress, and the pockets are a great feature," one person wrote. Available sizes: XS-XL