The 23 Best Dresses For Spring Under $40 On Amazon

As the transition into spring rapidly approaches, you’re likely already stocking your closet with some stylish new pieces. But as much fun as shopping can be, prices tend to add up quickly, which can leave a major dent in your wallet. However, it is possible to refresh your look each season without completely blowing your budget. The key is finding chic, well-made pieces that are still affordable, to help balance out the unavoidable splurges. With that in mind, it’s worth turning your attention to what is arguably one of the fashion world's best-kept secrets: Amazon. Believe it or not, some of the best dresses for spring are under $40 on Amazon — who would have thought?

As tends to be the case when it comes to shopping for hidden gems on Amazon, finding affordable dresses that actually deserve a place in your wardrobe often requires a bit of digging. Or, you can simply stick with the 23 gorgeous, editor-approved picks featured in this roundup. There's truly something for everybody featured here, whether your style leans minimalist or maximalist, sporty or glam. Plus, since everything on the list rings in at $40 or less, and most items are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, revamping your wardrobe for spring couldn't be more effortless. Snatch up these finds now, before everyone else beats you to it.

1. The Perfect Everyday Sundress — & It Even Has Pockets Angashion Women's Midi Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon There's a lot to love about this this midi dress, which may explain why it has over 2,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. It's one of those throw-on-and-go pieces that can work for virtually any occasion, whether you pair it with wedges and a sun hat, or a denim jacket and sneakers. Plus, the cotton-poly blend it's made with feels comfortable and breathable, and it even has two roomy patch pockets. Choose from dozens of solid colors and floral and striped prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

2. A Summery Mini Dress Sold In Over 10 Colors & Prints Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon Playful ruffles and a sweet bow give this printed wrap dress a fresh, fun update, while the plunging V-neckline adds a slightly sultry touch. Plus, the wrap closure is fully functional, making it easy to adjust the tie to achieve a just-right fit. Add a floppy sun hat and sandals for a weekend in wine country, or throw it on with sneakers for an effortless casual look. Available sizes: S-XXL

3. A Timeless Wrap Dress That Works For Just About Any Occasion Lark & Ro Women's Plus Size Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $34 Amazon See on Amazon Timeless, feminine, and endlessly easy to style, this cap-sleeved wrap dress is a true wardrobe staple. It's made of a rich, smooth jersey fabric, which not only feels great against bare skin, but will remain wrinkle-free and ready to wear, straight out of your suitcase. It's the type of easy, no-fuss dress you can throw on with heels and bam: you've got the perfect semi-formal look for any occasion. Available sizes: 1X-5X

4. A Simple A-Line Dress That's Perfect For Work, Weekends, Weddings, & More Lark & Ro Women's Sleeveless Mock Neck A-Line Dress $21 Amazon See on Amazon This mock neck dress is basically perfect; it looks great on virtually everyone, it has a timeless, elegant design, and it can easily be dressed up (or down) for pretty much anything — whether that's a day at work, a bridal shower, or date night. As for some other highlights? The substantial knit fabric with which it's made is stretchy enough to be comfortable, and it's wrinkle-resistant, making it an excellent travel dress. Plus, it's fully lined, and sold in four colors: black, ivory, cobalt, and red. Available sizes: 0-16

5. This Top-Rated Dress That's Sold In Tons Of Different Colors & Styles BTFBM Women’s T-Shirt Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon Ruched detailing and an asymmetrical tulip hem make this short-sleeved bodycon dress anything but basic. Wear it with sneakers one day, high heels the next — it's easy to dress up or down for a wide range of occasions. Made with a soft, stretchy cotton-blend material, you won't need to worry about any of the colors being see-through. Available sizes: S-XL

6. A Vintage-Inspired Dress At An Unbelievable Price Serene Bohemian Women's Smock Off Shoulder Dress $7 Amazon See on Amazon Adding a floral dress to your spring wardrobe isn't exactly groundbreaking — but this '90s-chic number is easy to style in so many fresh ways. Add a wide, lace-up leather belt as a nod to the corsetry trend, or pair it with chunky combat boots for an unexpected contrast. It's made of 100 percent light, breathable viscose, with a tiered skirt, smocked bodice, and fluttery off-the-shoulder sleeves. Available sizes: XS-XL

7. A Sporty-Chic Dress Made Of Soft, Comfortable Jersey find. Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Maxi Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon An essential addition to any minimalist's closet, this long-sleeved maxi dress is the definition of sophisticated ease. Made of silky smooth, stretchy jersey, the simple design features a cinched elastic waist, which adds feminine shape to the otherwise relaxed silhouette. Dress it up a bit by adding a statement belt or heels, or throw on some cool sneakers to keep the look casual. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

8. An Off-The-Shoulder Shift Dress With A Sweet Ruffle Detail Milumia Women's Off Shoulder Ruffles Shift Loose Mini Dress $24 Amazon See on Amazon The beauty of this sweet, simple shift dress is how versatile it is — wear it loose, or add a waist-cinching belt; pair it with wedges, sneakers, or statement-making heeled boots. It's cut in a relaxed silhouette, and features pretty ruffling across the off-the-shoulder neckline. "It is literally effortless," one reviewer gushed. "Won't require layers of shape wear or bras that dig, which is EVERYTHING in the heat of summer." Available sizes: XS-XXL

9. This Cute Floral Mini Dress With Flowy Bell Sleeves Romwe Women's Off Shoulder Dress With Trumpet Sleeves $26 Amazon See on Amazon Fluttery bell sleeves add to the soft, ethereal look of this off-the-shoulder mini dress; wearing it will make any occasion feel a tiny bit more magical. A smocked bodice and shoulders ease into a flowy skirt and long, flared sleeves, and it's sold in six gorgeous floral prints. Pair it with everything from sandals to white sneakers, or mix things up with a chunky pair of combat boots. Available sizes: XS-L

10. A Timeless, Versatile Dress Sold In An Endless Assortment Of Colors & Prints Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon Fluttery bell sleeves make this breezy button-down sun dress a guaranteed favorite; it's not only comfortable and versatile, but also incredibly fun to wear. Cut in a classic A-line silhouette with a drawstring detail at the waist, it's made of light, airy fabric that's a tiny bit sheer. "Every single time I wear this dress, I get compliments on it," one reviewer reported. "People are always so surprised when I say I got it from Amazon!" Plus, it's sold in a near-endless selection of colors and prints, from bright, sunny yellow to all sorts of different florals. Available sizes: XS-XXL

11. A Stylish Maxi Dress With A Split Front & Gorgeous Draping Yidarton Women's Casual Maxi Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon Soft, stretchy, and easy to dress up or down, this knit maxi dress will make an invaluable addition to your lineup of spring staples. Featuring cap sleeves, an elasticized waistband, and a draped, split front, the waist-cinching belt makes it easy to adjust the fit. Try swapping out the belt to create a whole new look. Available sizes: XS-XL

12. The Sundress That's Perfect For Playful Spring Activities ECOWISH Women's Tie Front Summer Dress $37 Amazon See on Amazon Nothing says spring like a classic sundress, and this one makes it easy to see why the look has stood the test of time. Sold in over 25 colors and fun prints, it's the perfect dress for all your warm-weather activities. Pair it with a denim jacket and sneakers during the earlier spring months, then wear it on its own with sandals once the weather gets really hot. Featuring a tie-front neckline that shows off just a hint of skin, the dress is cut in a classic A-line silhouette, with a full skirt finished with a row of buttons down the front. Available sizes: S-XL

13. A Classic Fit-And-Flare Dress In A Pretty Floral Print ROMWE Women's Plus Size Midi Dress $25 Amazon See on Amazon There's a reason the fit-and-flare silhouette of this dress is so universally beloved: not only does it look amazing on virtually everyone, but it also never goes out of style, is super easy to dress up or down, and pairs effortlessly with all sorts of layers and accessories. The simple design features short sleeves, a high neckline, and a zipper in the back, and comes in your choice of four floral prints. Available sizes: 0X-3X

14. The Casual T-Shirt Dress Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About MOLERANI Women's Casual T-Shirt Dress $21 Amazon See on Amazon Even if your wardrobe is made up entirely of all things comfortable, this soft, swingy t-shirt dress will stand out above the rest. Wear it with stacked bangles and chunky sandals one day, then try sneakers, a baseball cap, and a faded denim jacket the next. It's available in a range of stylish colors and prints, including army green and classic white. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

15. The Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress That Reviewers Call "Ethereal" Milumia Women's Plus Size Cold Shoulder $28 Amazon See on Amazon With this cold-shoulder maxi dress, you'll always have something on hand to wear for dressy spring events like weddings, graduations, and baby showers, but the look can easily be dressed down for more casual occasions, too. It's cut in a classic A-line silhouette, with shoulder-baring cutouts and a thigh-high side slit. If you're not a fan of the palm leaves, it comes in a wide range of other prints, including several vintage-inspired florals. Available sizes: XL-4X

16. This Best-Selling Tunic Dress That Works In Any Season Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon This versatile tunic dress is the perfect way to show off a combat boot or a cool statement shoe. Its blouson sleeves, tiered skirt, and shapeless silhouette give it a soft, billowy look, while the mini length adds an alluring touch. Plus, it's available in a wide range of solid colors and prints, including several sleeveless and short-sleeved versions. The other great thing about this dress is that you can wear it during the colder months, too: just throw on a pair of tights or leggings and boots, and you'll be good to go. Available sizes: S-XXL

17. The Pajama-Soft T-Shirt Dress You'll Never Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $21 Amazon See on Amazon You'll love wearing this effortless t-shirt dress to sporting events, happy hour, or running around town — in fact, this minimalist-chic staple is so relaxed and breathable, you could even wear it to sleep in, if you wanted to. Made of a buttery-soft jersey knit material, it's available in red and olive, in addition to classic black. Available sizes: 1X-7X

18. A Long, Flowy Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Gorgeous Prints Milumia Women's Button Up Maxi Dress $30 Amazon See on Amazon You'll feel equal parts comfortable and chic in this pretty floral maxi dress, which flashes some leg with a sultry center slit. The classic A-line silhouette is easy to dress up or down, making the dress a great option for everything from brunch to spring weddings and everything in between. Available sizes: XS-XXL

19. A Casual-Chic Shirt Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Daily Ritual Women's Tencel Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress $20 Amazon See on Amazon Classic menswear details make this shirt dress effortlessly cool, while the waist-cinching tie belt adds a touch of feminine shape. It's made with 100 percent tencel lyocell, a naturally breathable, eco-friendly fabric that's considered the holy grail by sustainable brands like Reformation. Dress it up with heeled wedges or sandals, or keep things casual with sneakers or combat boots. Choose from five denim washes, including black, olive, and a sun-bleached shade of blue. Available sizes: XS-XXL

20. A Silky Soft Jersey Dress For An Effortlessly Chic Look Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Crewneck Maxi Dress $18 Amazon See on Amazon Subtly alluring and unbelievably comfortable, this crewneck maxi dress is the definition of effortless style. Wear it with heeled booties one day, and sleek white sneakers the next; no matter what you pair it with, it's sure to look chic. It's made of rich, smooth jersey that feels amazing against skin, and features two side slits that not only show off a little leg, but also allow for plenty of airflow. Available sizes: XS-XXL

21. The Perfect Dress To Have On Hand For All Your Important Meetings & Last-Minute Events Lark & Ro Women's Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress $39 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers can't seem to get enough of this classic wrap dress; it's the type of classic piece that will never go out of style, and works for any occasion — whether it's a job interview or a cocktail party. The smooth, matte jersey it's made with drapes beautifully at the waist, and the bow-tie detail adds a dainty, feminine touch. Other design highlights include cap sleeves, a V-neckline, and a subtle tulip hem. Choose from a range of 24 colors and prints, including florals, leopard, and an of-the-moment deep blue. Available sizes: XS-XL

22. A Classic Long-Sleeved Dress That's As Soft & Cozy As A Nightgown Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon While it's easy to throw on this t-shirt dress with sneakers and a jean jacket, it can also be dressed up when you want a more polished look. Made of smooth, silky jersey that feels luxuriously soft against bare skin, it has a flared, swing-style silhouette, with a slightly dropped hem, long sleeves, and a rounded neckline. Available sizes: 1X-7X