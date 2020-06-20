The Zoe Report
Brother Vellies

19 Comfortable Flat Sandals That Won't Give You Blisters

By Savannah Sitton
If the idea of breaking in a new pair of sandals makes you wince in anticipatory pain, you've come to the right place. Blisters and pinching caused by confining silhouettes or thick leather straps aren't on the agenda this season. Instead, 2020's biggest summer footwear trends —which vary from "ugly" chunky styles, sporty iterations, and minimalist naked sandals — all have walkability in mind, and we've culled the most comfortable flat sandals to stock up on ASAP.

It's a tale as old as time: A seasonal wardrobe change inspires you to stock up on the trendiest of new arrivals, only for you to live in your already broken-in rotation all summer. And of course, everyone's foot responds differently, but it's possible to skip the blisters and look for shoes that promise comfort off the bat. Oftentimes, that means details like straps for a snug fit, a sole that conforms to your arch, rather than one that just lays flat, or buckles that allow for you to adjust the sizing.

If you're into the sporty, chunky look, brands like Brother Vellies and Dries Van Noten have buckle styles that have a laid-back, all-terrain vibe. If you're more into the naked sandal trend, which often calls for barely-there thin straps, St Agni's minimalist slide made of wrapped thin cords could be your pick.

Brother Vellies
KoiBird

Stay stylish and blister-free with these 19 comfortable flat sandals, ahead.

Greg Sandal
$495
Brother Vellies

Inspired by the brand's beloved Greg clog, this sandal is its warm weather counterpart with sweet crochet flowers and a sturdy sole made for walking.

BYM White Slides
$105
Sincerely Tommy

These chunky slides are made of vegan leather with a cushioned sole; its monochrome color-way allows for endless styling ideas.

Seni Slide Tan
$249
St Agni

Available in several hues, St Agni's strappy slides nail the naked sandal trend.

Tan Slides
$590
Prada

Prada's latest leather slides are so versatile, they're just as ideal for lounging at home as they are for slipping on with a sundress for a fancier occasion.

Capri
$220
Eytys

Thick flat-form, sporty buckles, and comfy folded fabric — this chunky sandal has several trends all wrapped up in one.

Bare Leather Espadrille Sandals
$650
The Row

The Row's viral Ginza flip-flop was a mega hit for the style set, so expect its latest sandal to be no different.

Lagos Sandal
$149
Zou Xou

Founded by Katherine Theobalds in 2015, Zou Xou has a great lineup of lightweight slides, like this one that has a concealed thong detail for easy walking.

Leather Sandals
$720
Dries Van Noten

It's undeniable that nearly everything Dries Van Noten puts out is bound to become a trend and this buckled style is the ideal mix of sporty and polished.

Yovana Sandal
$79
Zodiac Shoes

Python print is practically a neutral so you can anticipate wearing this strappy pair every day.

Joy
$275
Sarah Flint

Made of saffiano leather, this multi-strap design from Sarah Flint is elegant but still casual enough for everyday wear.

Ellie Ruched Sandal
$275
Staud

In sync with Staud's highly coveted ruched-style handbags, these twisted sandals are simply too good.

Easy Ridin Comeback
$90
Sole Rebels

These thong sandals are handcrafted with a supportive midsole for maximum comfort and made out of the brand's signature hand-cut recycled tire soles.

Anastasia Comfort
$210
Ancient Greek Sandals

Ancient Greek Sandals has a whole slew of trendy sandals from its comfort-focused line, like this strappy iteration that's available in several different colorways.

Nu Pieds Tortoise Slides
$645
Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent's slides are made of strips of patent-leather that are coated with varnish for that distinct tortoiseshell effect.

Flip Flop Red
$195
Aminah Abdul Jillil

Founded by Alaska Aminah Abdul-Jillil, the brand has countless fancy sandals and the bow accent on this leather pair is a head-turner.

Midnight Dora Sandal
$395
Brother Vellies

The fashion crowd can't get enough of Aurora James' line, Brother Vellies, and this sporty sandal is proof that the adoration is well-deserved.

Tinubu 3 Tie Slipper
$186
Shekudo

The Australian brand prioritizes sourcing raw materials locally; its triple knot slipper is made of 100% cotton fabric and Nigerian Goat leather.

Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
$230
Porte & Paire

Exclusive to Net-A-Porter, this style boasts padded soles for a fit that's as comfortable as it is stylish.

Lye Slides
$99.99
Charles David

The suede straps of these slip-ons keep blisters away while the lugged sole helps with stability, making it the ideal walking sandal.