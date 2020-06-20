19 Comfortable Flat Sandals That Won't Give You Blisters
If the idea of breaking in a new pair of sandals makes you wince in anticipatory pain, you've come to the right place. Blisters and pinching caused by confining silhouettes or thick leather straps aren't on the agenda this season. Instead, 2020's biggest summer footwear trends —which vary from "ugly" chunky styles, sporty iterations, and minimalist naked sandals — all have walkability in mind, and we've culled the most comfortable flat sandals to stock up on ASAP.
It's a tale as old as time: A seasonal wardrobe change inspires you to stock up on the trendiest of new arrivals, only for you to live in your already broken-in rotation all summer. And of course, everyone's foot responds differently, but it's possible to skip the blisters and look for shoes that promise comfort off the bat. Oftentimes, that means details like straps for a snug fit, a sole that conforms to your arch, rather than one that just lays flat, or buckles that allow for you to adjust the sizing.
If you're into the sporty, chunky look, brands like Brother Vellies and Dries Van Noten have buckle styles that have a laid-back, all-terrain vibe. If you're more into the naked sandal trend, which often calls for barely-there thin straps, St Agni's minimalist slide made of wrapped thin cords could be your pick.
Stay stylish and blister-free with these 19 comfortable flat sandals, ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Inspired by the brand's beloved Greg clog, this sandal is its warm weather counterpart with sweet crochet flowers and a sturdy sole made for walking.
These chunky slides are made of vegan leather with a cushioned sole; its monochrome color-way allows for endless styling ideas.
Available in several hues, St Agni's strappy slides nail the naked sandal trend.
Prada's latest leather slides are so versatile, they're just as ideal for lounging at home as they are for slipping on with a sundress for a fancier occasion.
Thick flat-form, sporty buckles, and comfy folded fabric — this chunky sandal has several trends all wrapped up in one.
The Row's viral Ginza flip-flop was a mega hit for the style set, so expect its latest sandal to be no different.
Founded by Katherine Theobalds in 2015, Zou Xou has a great lineup of lightweight slides, like this one that has a concealed thong detail for easy walking.
It's undeniable that nearly everything Dries Van Noten puts out is bound to become a trend and this buckled style is the ideal mix of sporty and polished.
Python print is practically a neutral so you can anticipate wearing this strappy pair every day.
Made of saffiano leather, this multi-strap design from Sarah Flint is elegant but still casual enough for everyday wear.
In sync with Staud's highly coveted ruched-style handbags, these twisted sandals are simply too good.
These thong sandals are handcrafted with a supportive midsole for maximum comfort and made out of the brand's signature hand-cut recycled tire soles.
Ancient Greek Sandals has a whole slew of trendy sandals from its comfort-focused line, like this strappy iteration that's available in several different colorways.
Saint Laurent's slides are made of strips of patent-leather that are coated with varnish for that distinct tortoiseshell effect.
Founded by Alaska Aminah Abdul-Jillil, the brand has countless fancy sandals and the bow accent on this leather pair is a head-turner.
The fashion crowd can't get enough of Aurora James' line, Brother Vellies, and this sporty sandal is proof that the adoration is well-deserved.
The Australian brand prioritizes sourcing raw materials locally; its triple knot slipper is made of 100% cotton fabric and Nigerian Goat leather.
Exclusive to Net-A-Porter, this style boasts padded soles for a fit that's as comfortable as it is stylish.