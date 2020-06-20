If the idea of breaking in a new pair of sandals makes you wince in anticipatory pain, you've come to the right place. Blisters and pinching caused by confining silhouettes or thick leather straps aren't on the agenda this season. Instead, 2020's biggest summer footwear trends —which vary from "ugly" chunky styles, sporty iterations, and minimalist naked sandals — all have walkability in mind, and we've culled the most comfortable flat sandals to stock up on ASAP.

It's a tale as old as time: A seasonal wardrobe change inspires you to stock up on the trendiest of new arrivals, only for you to live in your already broken-in rotation all summer. And of course, everyone's foot responds differently, but it's possible to skip the blisters and look for shoes that promise comfort off the bat. Oftentimes, that means details like straps for a snug fit, a sole that conforms to your arch, rather than one that just lays flat, or buckles that allow for you to adjust the sizing.

If you're into the sporty, chunky look, brands like Brother Vellies and Dries Van Noten have buckle styles that have a laid-back, all-terrain vibe. If you're more into the naked sandal trend, which often calls for barely-there thin straps, St Agni's minimalist slide made of wrapped thin cords could be your pick.

Brother Vellies KoiBird

Stay stylish and blister-free with these 19 comfortable flat sandals, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.