Regardless of your proximity to a stretch of sand, flip flops can and should be repurposed as a legitimate footwear option. Over the course of the last few seasons, designers have incorporated thongs into their collections including versions from cult-favorite labels like Molly Goddard, Staud, and Brother Vellies. In addition to the simplistic rubber design that flip flops are best known for, refined iterations in luxe leather have captured the interest of trendsetting minimalists. 2020's flip flop trend befits this year's obsession with prioritizing ease and comfort in a fashionable way.

Flip flops also effectively provide a subtly cool contrast to more traditionally formal outfits. The laidback look of thongs can balance the structure of a pantsuit or a statement-making midi dress, all while accomplishing a polished outfit and the ability to be on your feet all day without any pain. And, unlike a strappy gladiator or chunky sport sandal, the simplicity of these shoes won't take attention away from the rest of your look. Ahead, get the download on five key approaches to styling your flip flops right now as well as where to secure your next pair from.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2020 Way to Wear Flip Flops: With A Suit

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're not hip to the pantsuit yet, ease into the staple combo with a pair of flip flops. The casual vibe of sandals pares back the formality of a suit, all while coming across super chic and effortless. Consider layering in a graphic tee under your blazer for an extra element of cool.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a polished finish, layer on a few gold-chain necklaces and slip a structured bag under your shoulder.

2020 Way to Wear Flip Flops: With Minimalist Layers

The easiest way to always have something to wear is by investing in neutral-hued separates that can be mixed and matched together. This minimalist aesthetic works especially well for summer's steamy days when less is more.

A pair of flip flops is the best companion to a minimalist outfit. Wear now, wear often.

2020 Way to Wear Flip Flops: With A Bright Dress

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bright dresses in all their cheerful splendor can still prove difficult to pair with footwear. Heels can make the look feel more formal than you want; flip flops, on the other hand, serve as an easy way to bring your frock down to earth a bit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For an especially nuanced look, try a Victorian-inspired dress with thongs for your next picnic outfit.

2020 Way to Wear Flip Flops: With Sleek Black Trousers

Black trousers are the unsung hero of your wardrobe: they're usually more comfortable than jeans, they pair well with any top, and they inherently look more put together. Add a pair of flip flops and your favorite tank or oversized button-down shirt and you're set.

Leave a few buttons undone on your shirt to give the trouser and flip flop pairing an insouciant appeal.

2020 Way to Wear Flip Flops: Reimagined Take On Tailoring

Bermuda shorts, ribbed tank tops, roomy trousers — all of these cool takes on tailoring have been peaking in popularity as of late and the shoe you ought to style with these pieces is a pair of classic flip flops.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let your roomy slacks puddle over your flip flops for an Olsen-inspired look.