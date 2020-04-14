When it comes to following fashion trends; it's sometimes best to go right to the source. This is especially true for social media, where all the top fashion designers' personal Instagram accounts are providing all the creative and lifestyle inspiration needed to round out your feed. Going beyond the artful campaign and runway imagery that brand accounts are typically steeped in, creative directors worldwide are offering a welcomed retreat into their curious private lives through their Instagrams. The result? A sometimes playful, always profound stream of content, which provides a glimpse into what conceiving today's top brands consists of.

You'll find the sweet Pierpaolo Piccioli, the extroverted Christian Siriano, and the impeccably dressed Marc Jacobs. There's also a trove of smaller brand leads who represent the future of the industry, and share the realities of building a business from the ground up. Lastly, you'll come across some major designers who've departed luxury fashion houses — and whose Instagrams are worth keeping tabs on as they make their next moves.

By following the women and men ahead, you're sure to be inspired, amused, and, of course, informed on the latest trends. Continue below, and shop some of their wares from recent seasons as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Simon Porte Jacquemus (@Jacquemus) The always-extroverted Simon Porte Jacquemus' dynamic mix of architecture, personal photography, and outtakes from his pastoral Spring/Summer 2020 runway, is guaranteed to soothe your homepage. Jacquemus Le Chinquito $528 Jacquemus seeo on jacquemus

2. Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson) As the current acting creative director of Loewe and J.W. Anderson, it's no surprise that Jonathan Anderson's Instagram is both eclectic and profound. His grid weaves together the very best from both labels, as well as personal musings — all of which brand fans are loving. Balloon Bag $3,150 Loewe see on loewe

3. Ulla Johnson (@ullajohnson) This Brooklyn-based dressmaker (who brought back boho-chic style amidst a decade of highly disparate trends) has masterfully synthesized her eponymous brand account with her personal life, creating a feed that's as authentic as the print-rich frocks she's known for. Below, shop the Azul shade of her Ismaya-print top from her e-boutique. Ismaya Dress - Azul $375 Ulla Johnson see on Ulla johnson

5. Michelle Waugh (@michellewaugh) Included in the spattering of small designers to watch is Michelle Waugh. When the luxury outerwear designer isn't busy dressing Bella Hadid in ankle-length trenches, she's sharing heartwarming family moments with her two daughters. THE AMY Belted Raincoat $995 MICHELLE WAUGH see on michelle waugh

6. Sarah Staudinger (@staud) The LA-based designer behind cult It-girl brand, Staud, launched her namesake brand in just 2015 — and its eruption followed soon after. Its uprising was steadily documented through her personal instagram, which features tons of chic looks to draw from. GINA MULE | TOILE DE JOUY $250 STAUD SEE ON STAUD

7. Alber Elbaz (@alberelbaz8) Alber Elbaz, who served at the head of Lanvin from 2001 until 2015, is about to take the fashion world by storm once again thanks to a partnership with Richemont that he announced last year. Be sure to watch the takeover from his IG. Silk Printed Floral Embroidered Strapless Dress, Spring 2010 $700 Alber Elbaz for Lanvin SEE ON 1ST DIBS

8. Christian Siriano (@csiriano) This Project Runway winner (who now serves as a mentor for talent on the show) is currently using his page to document his recent do-good initiative: repurposing his atelier to ready colorful PPE for first responders to the COVID-19 crisis. When he's not changing the world, he's sending Coco Rocha and Ashley Graham down the runway in bright evening wear. Embellished details dress $1,800 Christian Siriano SEE ON FARFETCH

9. Anthony Vaccarello (@anthonyvaccarello) The elusive Creative Director of YSL is deeply besotted by the style set, as shown by his photo-shoot-filled feed. His latest muse, model Kaia Gerber has the latest YSL bag named after her. Constantly using his muses to weave the brand's evolving story, he takes to Instagram to document it all — making Vaccarello well worth a follow. KAIA MINI SATCHEL IN MATTE LIZARD SKIN $1,390 Saint Laurent SEE ON SAINT LAURENT

10. Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) Behind the most classic leather bag of the aughts, there's a man that embodies far more maximalism than you'd expect. For a daily dose of unabashed joy and humor, Marc Jacobs delivers feel-good content and bold beauty looks alike, all through his personal page. Marc Jacobs The Downtown Top-Handle Bag $450 Neiman Marcus SEEON NEIMAN MARCUS

11. Clare Waight Keller (@clarewaightkeller) Be sure to follow ex-Givenchy creative lead Clare Waight Keller, who announced her departure last week after three historic years with the iconic Parisian brand. With her next move currently unknown, you'll want to keep an eye on her page for new developments — and continued style inspiration. Givenchy Eden Mini Crocodile-Embossed Crossbody Bag $1,650 Bergdorf Goodman SEE ON BERGDORF GOODMAN

12. Kerby Jean-Raymond (@kerbito) Jean Raymond sees his brainchild brand, Pyer Moss, as an experimental art project of sorts — which explains why its styles (and resounding content) are as aesthetically pleasing as you'd expect. The trailblazing label challenges social constructs and shifts conversations forward, making him one to follow going forward. Wide Leg Tuxedo Trouser $600 Pyer Moss SEE ON PYER MOSS

13. Kate and Laura Mulleavy (@kateandlauramulleavy) The sisters who founded Rodarte in 2005, share an Instagram account, packing twice the fun into one succinct feed. With an eye for vintage that's transformed their page into a nostalgic mood board of sorts, their posts are as pleasing as you'd expect. GOLD RODARTE BELT BUCKLE WITH BLACK LEATHER BELT $805 RODARTE SEE ON RODARTE

14. Amy Smilovic (@amysmilovic) Tibi's founder and creative director is equal parts designer and fashion blogger, with tons of mirror selfies worth purloining inspiration from. TIBI DIMITRI BABY CALF PLATFORM - CARAMEL $495 $351.45 Tibi see on le point

15. Daniel Roseberry (@danielroseberry) Schiaparelli's Creative Director splices together all that glitters from the brand (gold adornments, for just about every body part) and a trove of BTS photos. The brand's Fall/Winter 2020 show was considered a favorite of Fashion Month, making him the one to watch for next season. Silk Choker $88 Schiaparelli SEE ON VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE

16. Diane Von Furstenberg (@therealdvf) If you're looking for a true fashion icon, follow DVF — who's social media prowess is as strong as the wrap dress that first transformed womenswear decades ago. Her iconic, no-nonsense personality and female-forward initiatives make her tons of fun to follow. Edith wrap-effect crepe de chine jumpsuit $270 DVF SEE ON THE OUTNET.