Straight from the Spring/Summer 2020 runway, Kaia Gerber's Saint Laurent bag is slowly becoming a staple in the model's wardrobe — further proving it was made just for her. The 'Kaia' satchel gives the house's signature monogram a fresh update that's both practical and chic. And while the design is a far cry from the softer shapes currently dominating the market, it has an everlasting appearance that won't go out of style.

There are few silhouettes that will remain in your closet for seasons to come quite like the satchel. Saint Laurent's iteration can be shopped in two distinct sizes (small and mini), with a variety of textures to choose from. Aesthetics aside, they can be worn multiple ways and while it may be your first instinct to wear it crossbody, the stylet set will surely sling it over the shoulder, as to parade around the brand's burnished monogrammed fastening.

At the tail end of Paris Fashion Week, Gerber was seen leaving the Chloe show toting the namesake style crossbody. She paired the minimal design with jeans, a leather trench, and a button-down featuring the emerging tapestry print that's slated to dominate this summer. As for her chosen brown/gold model (leather and hardware, respectively), it delivers a touch of western spirit to its wearers — making denims, plaids, and cottons great canvases for the crossbody.

Christian Vierig/GC Images/Getty Images

However if you'd like to take a more bold approach, opt for the raven-colored model. It's crafted from 100% lizard skin and punctuated by silver hardware that's polished for a high-shine finish. Infusing the brand's glam-punk spirit through reptilian fibers, the house's new style is great for those looking for less traditional pieces in the brands repertoire. But regardless of your personal preference, you can wear both designs effortlessly with just about any look.

Below, you'll see the full offering, plucked right from the brand's site. Several models are already out of stock, so be sure to check in-store inventory if your style of choice can't be nabbed online. As for the others, pre-order now, before they inevitably disappear with the rest: