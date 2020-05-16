If you didn't know this before, all the most popular pieces on Shopbop are browsable right in one place on their site. By clicking into the "most hearted" section, you can get a direct glimpse at of the pieces that the masses are fawning over — which, right now, are all as primed for summer as you'd expect.

With easy pouch bags, stenciled florals, and heeled sandals dominating each page, there's hundreds of cult-followed styles worth taking advantage of. For those who favor daydreamy frocks during warmer months, you'll surely find a match in Sleeper's Michelin Linen Dress, which is fit for a fairytale and doubles as a chic nightgown. Edgier fashion girls will undoubtably take to Off-White's blanched jeans, whose hole cutouts certify the long pant for summer wear.

To make things simple, TZR rounded up the 14 splashiest pieces in the most-hearted section, with styles from STAUD, Proenza Schouler, and more. Continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Mara Hoffmann Harrieta Dress

This kimono-sleeved dress boasts the viral toile print that's graced collections from Dior to Chloé in recent seasons.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Proenza Schouler Knot Square Toe Slide Sandals

Borrowing the smooth leather trend from all the hottest handbags right now, this twisted knot shoe from Proenza casts it in a milk-white hue that's worth adding to cart sooner, rather than later.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Sleeper Michelin Linen Dress

Known for its ethereal day-to-night dresses and bridal styles, Sleeper's Michelin gown is drenched in an easy blue that's bound to become a wear-everywhere style.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: STAUD Luca Sandals

In a smooth lambskin leather, STAUD's Luca sandal is begging to be paired with their matching Moon bag (a favorite of Kendall Jenner's).

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: All Things Mochi Marisol Dress

This floral-embroidered, balloon-sleeved frock is punctuated by a stream of dainty buttons. In a stark-white linen, the frock is destined for summer wear.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Brock Collection Straight Jeans

Everyone needs a faithful pair of light-wash jeans for summer, and the style set has officially elected Brock Collection's as the most-wanted this season.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Alfeya Valrina Imah Bag

Alfeya Valrina is the Indonesian heritage brand behind their famed mixed-media bags, and this cowhide-mesh crossbody is well-suited for toting through warmer months.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Ireneisgood Save The Unicorns Hoodie

For those looking to indulge their whimsical side, Ireneisgood's bubblegum pink hoodie spells out "Save The Unicorn" via technicolor embroidery.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: STAUD Bissett Bag

STAUD's prowess when it comes to handbags has been carefully documented. In an ecru-colored, croc-effect finish, this bag can be styled all year, sticking around with other winter whites through colder months.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Off-White Hole Baggy Jeans

Off-White's shape-centric jeans tap the "floating' trend, while also helping keep cool on balmier days.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: JoosTricot Crop Cami Bow Shoulders

Juxtaposing the simple white tank that's dominating this season, this onyx-hued top features bow-tying straps for a playful look.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: RIXO Emma Dress

Stenciled florals were all over Fendi's SS20 collection, trickling into garment's like RIXO's quickly after. The Emma Dress taps the look for less.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Boyish Mikey High Rise Comfort Stretch Wide Leg Jeans

Everyone has a pair of parchment-colored jeans on-hand for summer. Shockingly, the most-loved style on Shopbop is just $158.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Yuzefi Mini Bom Bag

Pouches of all shapes, shades and sizes are popping up as a response to Bottega Veneta's cloud pouch. Yuzefi's can uniquely be toted as a shoulder or handbag.

Most Popular Pieces On Shopbop: Marni Wooden Heel Flip Flops

Marni's further test-driving the floating trend, by way of these wood-block cutout heels. The heeled flip-flop is already dominating this season, and is sure to stick around for quite some time.