Among all of the exciting holidays to gift shop for, Mother's Day is one of the most fun: Nothing is quite as fulfilling as witnessing your mom elate with happiness. And though the special day is a joyous chance to show your mother just how loved she really is, picking out the right present can bring a bit of stress. Though there's no one universal solution, show your appreciation with something something that she'll get lots of use out of — and these carry-all handbags for Mother's Day are the perfect gift idea.

Both practical and stylish, a use-anywhere handbag will always be a necessity. So, it's the ideal piece for the woman who has everything and asks for nothing. And though there's countless carry-alls to shop, a high-quality take that she'll use for years to come is the best option. Whether you're looking to wow her with a brand she's never heard of, like Little Liffner or Diego Binetti, or just looking to upgrade her usual monochrome style, these 12 picks are just a little materialization of your love to show mom some extra appreciation this year. Ahead, a dozen options on a range of aesthetics and price points — just for mom.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.