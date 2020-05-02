The Zoe Report
Courtesy Of Little Liffner

13 Carry-All Bags That Make The Perfect Mother's Day Gift Idea

By Savannah Sitton
Among all of the exciting holidays to gift shop for, Mother's Day is one of the most fun: Nothing is quite as fulfilling as witnessing your mom elate with happiness. And though the special day is a joyous chance to show your mother just how loved she really is, picking out the right present can bring a bit of stress. Though there's no one universal solution, show your appreciation with something something that she'll get lots of use out of — and these carry-all handbags for Mother's Day are the perfect gift idea.

Both practical and stylish, a use-anywhere handbag will always be a necessity. So, it's the ideal piece for the woman who has everything and asks for nothing. And though there's countless carry-alls to shop, a high-quality take that she'll use for years to come is the best option. Whether you're looking to wow her with a brand she's never heard of, like Little Liffner or Diego Binetti, or just looking to upgrade her usual monochrome style, these 12 picks are just a little materialization of your love to show mom some extra appreciation this year. Ahead, a dozen options on a range of aesthetics and price points — just for mom.

Little Liffner

Open Tulip Tote Large Marble
$513.94
Little Liffner

Stockholm-based brand Little Liffner has taken over the hearts and feed of fashion lovers for its playful minimalism and unique shapes. Because the brand will undeniably continue to grow in popularity, make your loved one the coolest and trendiest mom in town with this exquisite shape.

Prada

Leather Handbag
$2,850
Prada

Prada is always a good idea. But the Italian label's newest tote is the definition of a chic carry-all, thanks to its loosely structured calf leather and dual interior pockets.

Stacy Chan

Veronica Tote
£295
Stacy Chan

For the mom that means business, match her Christian Louboutin pumps to Stacy Chan's two-toned tote bag. Made of luxurious Italian leather, the interior is lined with a bold red hue for a design that's professional on the outside and a little more risqué on the inside.

Cuyana

Oversized Hobo Bag
$395
Cuyana

Conscious brand Cuyana is a favorite among the most elite celebs (like Meghan Markle) and with this oversized hobo bag in mind, it's easy to see why. The modern shape's soft slouch gives is a casual touch. Be the best gift-giver ever by opting to get the bag personalized with the brands monogram feature.

J. Crew

The Carryall Tote
$168
J Crew

If J. Crew is one of your mom's staple brands, then this versatile tote is just the thing to make her happy this Mother's Day. Plus, it comes with a handy, detachable zipper pouch.

Diego Binetti

Cannela Moss Bag
$250
Diego Binetti

Polished with an artistic touch, Diego Binetti's catch-all bag will please the more eclectic stylists with its mix of suede and cotton details.

Bene

Stafford Bag
$850
Bene

Bene's handbags come with the guarantee of becoming a long-time favorite and this multi-tasking tote is fitting for just about any lifestyle. Spacious enough for a laptop or gym shoes, mom will likely go crazy over the burnt orange hue as well.

Peche

Ava Tote Bag
$98
Peche

Brooklyn-based brand Peche has become a favorite among the style set, and this moon-shaped tote bag will be no exception.

Parisa Wang

Allured Tote Bag
$364$455
Parisa Wang

Parisa Wang's oversized tote is an upgraded version to the classic carryall with its rounded rectangular shape and belt loop strap.

Naturae Sacra

Ourea Leather And Resin Tote
$964
Naturae Sacra

The abstract shape of Naturae Sacra's exquisite bag offers a playful take on the common carryall. With side loops for an equally striking shoulder strap, the mushroom-colored hue is a versatile one that mom will love.

Caraa Sport

Athena Tote Small
$185
Caraa Sport

If mom has enough polished leather totes, a sporty take is the perfect solve.

Nanushka

Jen Color-Block Vegan Leather Tote
$240
Nanushka

Nanushka's color-blocked style is made of vegan leather and comes in an earthy color-way, making for a versatile piece she'll love time and time again.

Bottega Veneta

Arco Tote
$1,850
Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta's newest addition to its expansive tote collection is bound to follow suit as the brand's next It-bag. Make your beloved the chicest mom on the block.