The impact of Tower 28 founder Amy Liu's own experience with eczema has shaped the beauty brand. It's why each product in the line follows the National Eczema Association's ingredient guidelines. It's why you won't catch essential oils or synthetic fragrances in its cosmetics, which are known for irritating sensitive skin. It's also why there isn't actual dairy in Tower28's new ShineOn Milky Lip Jellies. Rather, Tower 28's $14 launch strives to be a smart alternative in the lip gloss category.

So, think the original ShineOn Lip Jelly, except with a semi-sheer, richer-in-color finish. "Quite a few people reached out to us looking for slightly more opaque nudes," Liu explains to The Zoe Report over email. "So we put our heads together and came up with four shades inspired by our favorite alternative milks — Oat (milky baby pink), Cashew (milky mauve brown), Coconut (milky rose), and Almond (milky chocolate brown) — that really anyone can wear! At the moment my go-to is Cashew, as it gives me a bit of that ''90s brown lip' moment that I love so much, but with an updated twist."

And let's talk about those milks real quick, since they harken back to Tower 28's founding philosophy. "[Eczema has] had a huge effect on not only what I put on my skin but also what I put in my body — and dairy is totally out of the question since it can be inflammatory," Liu says. "After giving up dairy milk, I developed a love for all plant-based, alternative milks, and hope our Lip Jellies will be a healthier option for your lip color — in the same way that your dairy-free milk is. We’re all about good clean fun!"

That fun's still accessible, too. Contrary to the names, no nuts were blended into the Milky Lip Jelly range — which is still just as vegan and cruelty-free as the original ShineOn formula. Instead, Liu notes that the glosses feature apricot kernal, avocado, raspberry seed, rosehip, and castor oils, moisturizing your lips without weighing them down with stickiness. "Our ShineOn Lip Jellies have the shine of a gloss, the comfort of a balm, plus the perfect pop of color," she adds.

In other words, they're a dream. Below, all four new shades of the ShineOn Milky Lip Jellies.

