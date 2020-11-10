13 Beauty Gifts From Women-Owned Brands That Are Cut Out To Be Fan-Favorites
The holiday cheer that emanates from twinkling lights, mulled cider, and festive cookies couldn't be more welcome this year. After the exhausting episode that was 2020, a little retail therapy in the form of shopping for loved ones is a much needed antidote. When it comes to actually picking out those presents, it's hard to beat selecting beauty gifts from women-owned brands.
Shopping for beauty, wellness, and skincare gifts used to be a bit more mystifying, but these kits, tools, and products cater to a wide range of people (who doesn't want a set of nail lacquers in their favorite colors? Or a new dynamic duo of facial tools?). But of course, what makes these presents all the more special is that they're coming from women-owned and founded brands.
Unfortunately, women still only get less than three percent of venture capital funding, according to Inc, so being selective with where you spend your money is vital. Choosing items from the brands ahead (during the holidays and year-round), you're not only giving guaranteed crowd-pleasers, but you're offering a major vote of support to a handful of the many companies that deserve it.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With a lipstick named Diana and a matching liner named Ross, you'll feel like there's nothing you can't do while wearing this duo. The shade is a perfect red for any skin tone, and is the key to the ultimate power lip.
While OUAI is known for its hair care, its Melrose Place scent is so good it has its own fan base. Give this body cream and perfume to friends who basically just use their Treatment Masque for the fragrance.
Once you try a facial massager, you'll never want to go back. But rather than trying to choose between a roller and gua sha for your recipient, opt for both. These stainless steel versions prevent bacteria and are automatically cooling because of their material.
For those with #goals of achieving dewy skin, you won't find a more aptly named or properly suited brand than Glow Recipe. This trio features a cleanser, eye mask, and moisturizer to leave complexions with an unbeatable glow.
It's impossible to choose just one Summer Fridays product to gift, so a set is a far better option. This hydration kit focuses on maintaining and replenishing moisture with a mask, lip balm, and vitamin C serum.
A comforting mix of jasmine, bergamot, and pink peppercorn notes make this candle worthy of warming up any room. The best part is, the coconut and apricot wax can be repurposed into massage oil or a hand and body moisturizer.
Go beyond a single bottle of perfume, and shop this kit that comes with KAYALI's gorgeously-scented Déjà Vu White Flower scent in both a fragrance and a hair mist — one that's alcohol free and won't harm those strands.
Nail polish kits can be difficult to gift since everyone's mani preferences are so varied. But with these four-piece sets, you can choose the colors, making them perfectly personalized for your friends.
Maskne is unfortunately a thing now, and because masks aren't going anywhere anytime soon, it's worth treating loved ones to luxurious ingredients that'll keep their skin feeling good. Not to mention this kit comes with two silk masks to keep moisture in and maskne out.
Don't Despair, Repair! is a household name, thanks to the effectiveness of this formula. But for friends and family who have somehow yet to be introduced, this adorable holiday kit is the perfect starting point.
This gift just keeps on giving. Any eye mask fan will appreciate these reusable silicone ones that allow you to use any product with them and completely reduces the need for single-use sheet masks.
Honey-infused products are the ultimate treat for hair that's lacking shine. This duo comes with a silky, golden hair oil and an emollient hair mask for major repair and nourishment.