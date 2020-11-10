The holiday cheer that emanates from twinkling lights, mulled cider, and festive cookies couldn't be more welcome this year. After the exhausting episode that was 2020, a little retail therapy in the form of shopping for loved ones is a much needed antidote. When it comes to actually picking out those presents, it's hard to beat selecting beauty gifts from women-owned brands.

Shopping for beauty, wellness, and skincare gifts used to be a bit more mystifying, but these kits, tools, and products cater to a wide range of people (who doesn't want a set of nail lacquers in their favorite colors? Or a new dynamic duo of facial tools?). But of course, what makes these presents all the more special is that they're coming from women-owned and founded brands.

Unfortunately, women still only get less than three percent of venture capital funding, according to Inc, so being selective with where you spend your money is vital. Choosing items from the brands ahead (during the holidays and year-round), you're not only giving guaranteed crowd-pleasers, but you're offering a major vote of support to a handful of the many companies that deserve it.

