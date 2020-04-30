The 8 Best CC Creams On The Market, Including One With More Than 9,000 Perfect Reviews
CC cream is the jack-of-all-trades when it comes to beauty products, but its name tends to be a bit misleading. While CC typically stands for color correcting, these formulas go a lot further than evening out your skin tone. But, like any makeup, there's an overwhelming number of options, and a little research is required to find a selection of the best CC creams that'll treat your skin like gold.
If you're the kind of person who prefers sleeping an extra 10 minutes to getting an 10 extra minutes of time for makeup, CC cream is your perfect match. It's well-known for being a multitasker and taking skincare a step further than its BB cream and tinted moisturizer cousins. While it gives similar coverage to the latter products, many CC creams feature ingredients that you normally would find in your skincare routine, like hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants, and niacinamide.
While color correcting is its foundational purpose, many CC creams have a much more extensive résumé that includes things like blurring imperfections, hydrating skin, reducing fine lines, and improving elasticity. Because of this, you can find CC creams that actually improve your skin over a period of time rather than just serving as temporary coverage.
Ahead, eight top-rated CC creams that reviewers can't stop raving about.
Cult-favorite status has been achieved as proven by this CC cream's 9,485 five-star reviews. Featuring a mix your skin will love you for, the peptides, hyaluronic acid, and collagen in this formula will help improve your skin while blurring any discoloration or uneven tones.
Coming in the form of a cushion, this unique CC formula not only color corrects, but also protects your skin with a mineral broad-spectrum SPF. The addition of green tea leaf extract and camellia japonica seed oil keeps the antioxidants coming and lock in moisture.
I was a strong disbeliever in CC cream until I came across this magical jar. I assumed they were glorified moisturizers that covered up nothing, but Cicapair works and looks cool while doing it. The clay-like formula appears green at first, but when you work it into your skin it fixes discoloration, glosses over blemishes, and melts into a color that matches your skin tone. Don't believe me? Just check out the 1,600+ five-star reviews.
Fans of clean beauty products will appreciate the organic ingredients and lack of harmful chemicals in this CC Cream with almost 400 five-star reviews. It's chock-full of antioxidants and compounds that fill fine lines, increase elasticity, protect from UV radiation, and boost your glow.
Taking the sunscreen its fans love so much and putting it into a CC cream warranted almost 400 five-star reviews for this Supergoop! product. Some of the star ingredients include Irish moss/red seaweed extract, which fights free radicals, and sodium hyaluronate, which will keep your skin hydrated.
Free of parabens and phthalates, this CC cream works with your skin tone to match and then color correct any areas that need it. It also hides impurities and pores so you can have effective coverage that doesn't feel or look heavy. As a plus, it's received close to 400 five-star reviews from fans.
Sure, this CC cream provides coverage and blurring, but its most impressive feat is its focus on improving skin overtime. It uses vitamin C and other antioxidants as well as hyaluronic acid to help you see a positive visible difference in you skin after using, which usually isn't the case with makeup.
If you're in search of a super dewy complexion, Clinque's oil-free formula can help with that. With almost 200 five-star reviews, it smoothes over any uneven color and leaves you with a boosted glow that won't dry out your skin by the end of the day.