CC cream is the jack-of-all-trades when it comes to beauty products, but its name tends to be a bit misleading. While CC typically stands for color correcting, these formulas go a lot further than evening out your skin tone. But, like any makeup, there's an overwhelming number of options, and a little research is required to find a selection of the best CC creams that'll treat your skin like gold.

If you're the kind of person who prefers sleeping an extra 10 minutes to getting an 10 extra minutes of time for makeup, CC cream is your perfect match. It's well-known for being a multitasker and taking skincare a step further than its BB cream and tinted moisturizer cousins. While it gives similar coverage to the latter products, many CC creams feature ingredients that you normally would find in your skincare routine, like hyaluronic acid, collagen, antioxidants, and niacinamide.

While color correcting is its foundational purpose, many CC creams have a much more extensive résumé that includes things like blurring imperfections, hydrating skin, reducing fine lines, and improving elasticity. Because of this, you can find CC creams that actually improve your skin over a period of time rather than just serving as temporary coverage.

Ahead, eight top-rated CC creams that reviewers can't stop raving about.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.