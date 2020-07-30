Earlier this year, when international travels were first compromised, the old-school way to skip town started gaining popularity again. Road trips are the 2020-appropriate, celeb-approved way to change scenery this year — a travel trend that's had profound influence over the fashion world. Its uptick has inspired It-girls to shift their summer vacation arsenals towards "dad" sneakers and flat sandals, a space that was reserved for well-heeled resort collections in years past. The off-duty footwear trend that's become the ideal companion for hours of driving on the open road is also super easy to get for yourself. Right now, there are tons of sporty shoes that are perfect for the road trip vacation, many of which new this season and already on sale.

Whether you favor "flatform" sandals or something sleeker, there's something for everyone — take, for example, Birkenstock's collaboration with Proenza Schouler: a pair of leveled-up Arizona sandals, which comes in several different color-ways. There's also Dakota Johnson's dad sneakers from this spring — a pair of "ugly" green and silver trainers from Gucci. The best part? Each pair is also primed for braving long airport lines, so they'll be sure to get tons of use when you're back to traveling overseas again.

No matter what stands out to you, be sure to draw some styling inspiration from all the well-traveled fashion girls on IG — especially as the Jenners, the Biebers, and everyone in between continues to take sojourns of their own across the country. Continue ahead:

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: The Row

As far as platform shoes go, The Row's Ginza Sandal is the perfect in-between — offering sleekness with a bit of a boost.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Mihara Yasuhiro

For something that's a bit more kitschy, Mihara Yasuhiro's colorful skate sneakers are a great way to dress up monochromatic summer whites.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Birkenstock X Proenza Schouler

Made for lovers of high-fashion who want an off-duty alternate, this collab is the perfect confluence of the two.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Gucci

Famed for its never-fail maximalism, Gucci's dad sneakers are versatile enough to wear in the city and the country.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Alexander Wang

For those who prefer to wear at least a one-inch heel at all times, this low-profile thong style from Alexander Wang puts a sporty spin on the basic sandal.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Adidas

White sneakers are a hero piece in everyone's closet, and Adidas' opalescent pair is perfect for jogging or simply wearing around town.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: New Balance

New Balance's sorbet-hued slides are a cushier take on the Birkenstock, and they're weather-resistant — in case your plans involve some outdoorsy activities.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Mihara Yasuhiro

Also from Mihara Yasuhiro, each pair features soles that are handmade by the designer, offering an ultra-personalized feel that's made for kicking around the West Coast in.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Balenciaga

The slide is the absolute most athletic sandal silhouette on the market, and Balenciaga has tons of renditions of it — including this fire hydrant-red pair.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten's oversized buckle sandal features a color-blocked sole and a rust body, which transitions seamlessly for fall wear.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: VANS

To tap the checkerboard trend that was everywhere this summer, VANS is a veritable great place to start — and its orange slides are a cheerful alternate to the brand's usual black-and-white color profile.

Sporty Shoes That Are Perfect For The Road-Trip Vacation: Balenciaga

Also from Balenciaga, the brand's metallic thong sandal features a shape-centric block heel and a square toe that's super on-trend in 2020.