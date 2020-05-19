Just a few years ago, you likely didn't classify Tevas and other sporty sandals as stylish by any means. But just like every "ugly" shoe trend (see: Birkenstocks, chunky sneakers, clogs), trendsetters have deemed the look popular once again, and the rest of the fashion world quickly jumped on board. Today, with the help of luxury designers like Chanel, Prada, and Cecilie Bahnsen, sporty sandals are getting an upscale twist. In turn, the fashion set is showing the world how to wear sporty sandals. As a note, styling is an essential component in making your practical sandals look less like you're about to go on a hike and more towards high-fashion.

"It’s a reflection of the times, in clothing I’m seeing lots of tiered, ruffled, flowy oversized dresses, and the chunky sandal/shoe is a perfect counter balance to that," Lauren Bucquet, founder of Labucq, tells TZR. Anyone can nail the sporty sandal look, but if your personal taste skews more feminine, the shoe can really ground your ladylike pieces. "I personally love a sporty sandal that can twist an otherwise girly look," Bucquet explains.

The LA-based brand's Boomer sandal is one you've probably caught a glimpse of on social media from influencers like Alyssa Coscarelli, Rachel Nosco, and Sisilia Piring. One of the factors contributing to its rising popularity could be that the style makes for an excellent quarantine shoe. "I also think it hits the right spot while we’ve been stuck at home. Boomer reads as both laid back and nostalgic, and those feelings bring comfort during this time."

Versatility was at top of mind for Bucquet when creating the sandal. "I wanted to create a sandal that nodded to the summer sandals worn by just about every adult in my childhood growing up in Boulder, Colorado," the founder states. "It's a hybrid sport sandal that is just as well suited jaunting up a mountain as it is walking city streets. I wanted Boomer to have an amped up flatform lug bottom balanced by elevated designer details like clean painted edges and polished hardware."

To see what other iterations fashion girls are wearing, and how they are styling, keep scrolling to find 11 looks below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Throw On A Polished Blazer

Leave it to Sissy-Sainte Marie to create the chicest look with her Labucq Boomer sandals. The Los Angeles-based stylist pairs her sandals with a luxe plaid blazer, scarf around her head, and sleek gold earrings — creating the perfect balance between sophisticated and casual.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Style Them With A Mini Dress

Don't let your favorite mini dresses collect dust in your closet this summer. Even if your travels plans are limited to your home, pull out your summery dresses. For a look that's suitable for the living room, finish off with a sporty sandal.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Upgrade Your Outdoorsy Look

For days where hikes or walking in the park are on the agenda, lean toward laidback, easy to move around in pieces. Try mixing your printed sandals with your shorts to make the outdoorsy look a little more stylish.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Go Luxe

Cecilie Bahnsen's collaboration with Suicoke back in 2018 further helped put the sporty sandal on the map. The collab has debuted new styles since its initial release, and the most recent are detailed with glitzy beads and floral embellishments. Style them with a puff-sleeve top and denim for a look that can be worn laying around in the kitchen.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Incorporate Leather

Bermuda shorts were all the craze last summer, particularly in leather. Give the look a whirl by wearing the luxe bottoms with casual sporty sandals.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Add Color

Add some extra pep in your step by wearing bright colors with your sporty sandals. To further elevate the look, opt for bottoms in a material like leather or silk.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Mix Seasons

A leather dress is typically reserved for colder months, but consider pulling it out this summer. The piece will instantly make your Tevas look refined. Just choose a dress that has an open slit so you don't feel overly suffocated in it.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Pair Them With Your Go-To Pieces

A white off-the-shoulder top and straight-leg denim is an outfit formula that you can always turn to come summer. Give it an athletic touch by coupling the look with your sporty shoes.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Pair Them With A Print

For those who aren't fond of girly floral prints, opt for an animal print to incorporate into your summer wardrobe. All you need is a chunky black sandal to continue finish off the ensemble.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Coordinate Your Colors

Bring the look together by coordinating (or contrasting) the hues in your sandals to your accessories and attire.

How To Elevate Sporty Sandals: Wear Your Pearls On Your Feet

Yep, sporty sandals even come with pearl accents now, too. Wear the luxe iteration with a snug rib dress and you'll look ultra-stylish while feeling comfy.