There are few shades more polarizing than fire-hydrant red. Whether swiping on a plush cherry lipstick or stepping into your favorite red-bottomed heels, the shade has reproved its impetus time and time again. So, when Lucy Hale wore the stay-home version of the color this week, style fanatics the world over seemed to immediately take note. Luckily, there are tons of red sweatshirts like Lucy Hale's at every price point, all of which make getting the look easier than you'd think.

During a walk with her furry friend in Los Angeles, Hale cut a demure figure — save for the saturated crewneck she stepped out in. Past her classic gray Converse baseball cap, Hale wore a leather crossbody over her shoulder, finishing the ensemble with a pair of knit pajama pants and a set of blanched Chuck Taylor's. A bold pullover is a staple piece in every fashion girl's outfit formula — the piece can be layered under a blazer, worn as a dress (with the help of a great belt, so as to create a cinched look), or tucked into a leather skirt for a night out.

Osvaldo / BACKGRID

If you were unsure about purloining the piece for yourself, before — the 12 styles ahead are sure to have your mind made up. For styles from Victoria Beckham, Alo Yoga, and FENDI, continue ahead — and continue to keep eyes on Hale's street style for more bold looks.

Alo Yoga — Freestyle Sweatshirt (Scarlet) Freestyle Sweatshirt - Scarlet $108 Alo Yoga SEE ON ALO YOGA

MONOCHROME — Sweatshirt (Coral Premium) From the brand that specializes in oversized loungewear, this drooping crewneck is the perfect solution for rainy days — and can be easily worn as a dress. Sweatshirt Coral Premium $167.50 MONOCHROME SEE ON MONOCHROME

Y-3 — Loose-fit Logo Sweatshirt Y-3's flourescent crewneck is worn best when layered over a roll-neck or collared shirt, borrowing style notes from the classic school uniform. Loose-fit logo sweatshirt $154 $129 Y-3 SEE ON FARFETCH

KATLA — Action Sweatshirt It's all about the fine print — or at least, that's what Katla says. The minimalistic "ACTION" logo along the sleeve takes the simple crewneck up a notch. ACTION SWEATSHIRT $175 KATLA SEE ON KATLA

VICTORIA VICTORIA BECKHAM - Heritage Embroidered Sweatshirt VB's take on the trend is as intricate as you'd expect, with barely-there embroidery inviting a closer look. heritage embroidered sweatshirt $232 $203 VICTORIA VICTORIA BECKHAM SEE ON FARFETCH

STYLAND — Oversized Round Neck Sweatshirt This hoodie is slender enough to tuck into a patent leather miniskirt, Oversized round neck sweatshirt $156 STYLAND SEE ON FARFETCH

PacSun — We're Not Really Strangers Hang In There Crew Neck Sweatshirt PacSun's iteration of the pullover happens to be SUPER affordable, and it's just as cozy as it looks. We're Not Really Strangers Hang In There Crew Neck Sweatshirt $50 $40 PacSun SEE ON PACSUN

GOODIOUS — Blah Blah Oversized Sweatshirt This one's just what it sounds like — with "Blah Blah" spelled out across its sleeves, it's the whimsy-filled piece that's sure to add levity to any outfit. Blah Blah oversized sweatshirt $130 GOODIOUS SEE ON FARFETCH

Grey State — Rory Sweatshirt For a collegiate-style look, opt for Grey State's Rory Sweatshirt, whose white contrast panels will add dimension to any outfit. Rory Sweatshirt $98 $49 GREY STATE SEE ON GREY STATE

White + Warren — Cashmere Ribbed Trim Crewneck Everyone needs a little cashmere, and this shade happens to pop seamlessly off the texture. Cashmere Ribbed Trim Crewneck $285 WHITE + WARREN SEE ON WHITE + WARREN

FENDI — Logo Print Sweatshirt The proud "FENDI" imprint splayed across the chest of this crewneck is perfect for indulging your inner maximalist. Logo print sweatshirt $990 FENDI SEE ON FARFETCH