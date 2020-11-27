This holiday season, CBD gifts may be more appreciated (and necessary) than ever before. Between political tensions and COVID-19 — in addition to the typical holiday stresses — most are experiencing spikes in anxiety, to say the least. So, why not give your friends and family the gift of zen, courtesy of CBD-infused self-care and stocking stuffers that'll help take the edge off this year?

But first, a quick crash-course in CBD (full name, cannabidiol): It's a non-psychedelic component of the hemp plant that promotes a sense of calm, relaxation, and relief from physical pain. Broad-spectrum CBD is completely stripped of THC; full-spectrum has trace amounts, with the legal amount being under 0.3%. In any case, both broad- and full-spectrum CBD products are for *adult recipients* only.

Ahead, find the best CBD gifts for every (adult) on your list. From pain-relieving topicals to stress-reducing goodies, these picks will help ease tension of the body, mind, and spirit. In fact, even your furry friend can get in on the feel-good vibes.

Best Body-Soothing CBD Gifts

A gift for athletes or the chronically over-worked, Sagely Naturals' Relief & Recovery cream provides soothing relief for everyday discomfort. It's infused with broad-spectrum CBD plus peppermint and menthol essential oils to chill away aches and pains and keep them at bay. Your giftee will love massaging this magical lotion onto post-workout sore spots or knots in their shoulders and neck after long hours at the computer. Looking for more potency? There's an extra strength version, too.

This pain relief stick is especially portable and travel-friendly, and the next time the recipient boards a plane, it'll be their new carry-on essential. This solid stick can be rubbed onto any sore spot and will be the new go-to for chronic tension and headache sufferers. One option contains 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, or you can double the pain-fighting power with the 1,000 milligram stick.

Get a spa-like experience for your next at-home bath experience. A soothing blend of arnica, lavender, lemon, clary sage, and 100mg of full spectrum hemp extract will calm achy muscles, relaxing you from the inside out. These bath salts have all the makings of a luxurious bath, a wonderful gift to share with someone in need of some serious TLC.

Gift this to a hardworking recipient, and they won't leave home without it. This shea butter and coconut oil salve is especially potent with 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD per ounce, making it ideal for easing aches and pains, even on the go. It's also laced with arnica, menthol, lavender, rosemary to enhance its effects and leave a cooling sensation, even after application. This for-women, by-women CBD brand also lets users consult with specialists (via the Equilibria website) to address their specific wellness needs.

Best Stress-Busting CBD Gifts

Need an extra dose of chill? Feals' best-seller features a whopping 1200mg of CBD in a conveniently sized bottle. Consciously sourced from start to finish, the label's full-spectrum CBD is harvested from an organic farm and meticulously tested to ensure it's free of toxins.

Give the gift of full-body CBD bliss at a ridiculously affordable price. The newly-launched Happy Dance line is a Kristen Bell and Lord Jones collaboration, meaning these products are super high-quality and beaming with playful vibes (just check out the packaging). This set includes silky whipped body butter, ultra-moisturizing coconut melt, and a set of four break-apart bath bombs, all infused with generous doses of full-spectrum CBD. (These products are also sold separately.)

An perfect stocking stuffer for novice CBD-ers, Onyx + Rose's Calm Botanic Bath Bomb contains 35 milligrams of broad-spectrum bliss. Complete with lavender and amber essential oils and dried flower buds on top, the giftee will fizz their way to a more relaxed state of mind with the help of a therapeutic bath.

We'd be remiss if we didn't have a tincture on this list, and this full-spectrum formula by Lord Jones — a pioneer in the CBD space — is among the best of the best. Available in peppermint and orange flavors, each bottle contains 500 milligrams of CBD, about 20 milligrams per dropperful. The beauty of tinctures is that they're so versatile, so the recipient can add a dose to their coffee, tea, smoothies, or take it straight for a sense of serenity, any time, anywhere.

Best CBD Gifts For Foodies

This CBD-laden Lava Hot Sauce may enhance the chill, but that doesn't mean it skimps on spice. Your favorite sauce connoisseur will be satisfied with the amount of fire in this bottle (note: It's not for the faint of heart), as well as the meld of flavors from pickled habaneros, Fresno peppers, and flavorful spices. Don't be surprised if it reaches front-of-fridge status for being their new condiment du jour.

As if gummy bears weren't irresistible in their own rite, Sunday Scaries' gummies can keep anxieties from spiraling out of control. In the brand's highest-rated product, each little treat contains 10 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD to promote mental peace in a playful package. Your giftee will be reaching for their new chewy friends to make daily stresses like annoying family members, frustrating bosses, and bad dates just a little more tolerable. The process is as follows: Pop one or two, savor the sweet, and breathe.

A box of chocolates is nice, but a box of CBD chocolates is even better. Kefla Organic's gourmet mint chocolate squares contain 25 milligrams of organic full-spectrum CBD to help your favorite chocoholic unwind at a moment's notice. They're also individually wrapped so they can toss 'em in a bag for some indulgent zen on the run.

A must-have gift for any coffee aficionado, the CBD in Ott's Coffee works harmoniously with the caffeine, leaving the drinker with a sense of alertness sans jitters (and no eventual crash). The Productivity blend is a medium-roast that includes notes of caramel, chocolate, and vanilla for a smooth drinking experience with focus-enhancing effects; all in all, a worthy vice for caffeine addicts.

Best CBD Gifts For Pets

CBD ... not just for humans! Onyx + Rose's pet oil contains 250 milligrams of CBD per bottle with zero THC. It's also bacon-flavored, making it especially palatable for pooches. Add a dropperful to Fido's food and he'll reap the calming, anti-inflammatory, and pain-reducing benefits of the stuff; perfect for anxious pups or older dogs dealing with age-related discomfort.

In addition to picking up on their humans' moods, our four-legged friends have anxieties of their own. FOMO bones are formulated with herbs and 5 milligrams of CBD per treat to help suppress their worries, from separation anxiety, to car ride nervousness, to vet visit jitters, and so much more.

Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.