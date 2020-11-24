The Zoe Report
@bala

26 Fitness Gifts To Get Every Kind Of Workout Lover, No Matter Your Budget

By Anna Buckman
Share

2020 is a hard year to shop for fitness lovers. Not only did they probably already get a Peloton in 2019, but it's likely they also stocked their home gym way back in March or April when it became clear that working out in public spaces wouldn't exactly be safe anytime soon. That said, there's always something new and exciting in the world of fitness, so finding the perfect gift for the gym frequenter in your life is possible — and now, it's easy too, thanks to the list ahead.

And no, you don't have to spend a ton to impress. While there are certainly plenty of machines and luxe pieces worth splurging on (a few of which have been included below), there's an equal amount of gift-worthy pieces under $250, $100, and even $50 that are trendy, useful, and cool enough for even the most discerning of fitness enthusiasts.

Ahead, The Zoe Report's 25 gifting picks to suit every budget and lots of workout styles to make your shopping a little bit easier this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $50

Exum Mountain Guide Crew Sock
$24
Vive

OK, so socks aren't the *most* exciting gift — but these medical-grade compression socks are actually pretty cool, considering they incorporate silver and copper nanoparticles which generates a "microcurrent that energizes recovery and promotes circulation."

Big Dipper Mineral Bath
$30
Bathing Culture

If you know someone who truly has every piece of fitness equipment known to man, opt for a gift that will help them recover from their workouts instead, like Bathing Culture's mineral bath salts.

JF Resistance Bands (Set of 2)
$30
Ju'Nae Fit

No fitness lover can ever have enough resistance bands, and this set of two with different resistance levels allows them to move into harder workouts over time, or use each one for different types of workouts.

Mini Infinity Roll
$18
Lorox

If your friend has a whole routine dedicated just to their foam roller, complete their collection with this cute mini one that they can take on the go.

Fast & Free Run Belt
$38
lululemon

Confusingly enough, a lot of leggings and shorts aren't made with pockets, so if you know a runner who's always complaining about that fact, solve their problem permanently with Lululemon's well-designed run belt.

Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $100

Bangles 2 Lb. Weights
$65
Bala

Know an aspiring fitness influencer? There's no question — they need these constantly sold-out Bala bangles, which are undoubtedly one of the biggest status items to pop up on Instagram this year.

Plum Skort
$58
Girlfriend

No one's made as big a splash in the activewear category as eco-friendly label Girlfriend this year. Show off your brand *and* trend knowledge by gifting this sporty skort, aka the item every fashion insider couldn't get enough of in 2020.

Yoga Mat: Purple Ankara
$89.99
Culture Fit

Another yoga mat is always welcome by yoga and fitness lovers alike. This one not only comes with a beautiful design, but it's cushy and is "topped with an ultra-absorbent microsuede top layer that gets grippier as you sweat."

Smart Rope LED
$80
Tangram

It's 2020, which means even jump ropes are getting high tech. This sleek option displays your jump count, and you can sync it to the Smart Gym app to track the rest of your workout stats.

Bottle Movement
$98
LARQ

If you've noticed your friend always seems to carry around the same dingy water bottle, change their life with the lightweight version of LARQ's self-cleaning, water-purifying option.

Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $250

Home Exercise Barre
$116
Booty Kicker

Skip the hassle of building an actual barre into your wall and buy this exercise barre instead — it will give your loved one the same experience as their beloved barre workout at home, but it's portable and requires zero demo.

Gear 1 System
$149
HYFIT

Gift your gym-going friend all the gear that will turn their home into the chicest fitness studio. This easy-to-store kit contains resistance bands, wrist and ankle straps, wall anchors, and more.

The Machine
$229
The DB Method

As a self-proclaimed squat enthusiast, I can personally say this machine has changed my life — it's small, easy to store, and so simple to use. Plus, it delivers results fast, and it's great for busy workout enthusiasts because it only requires about 10 minutes a day.

Theragun Mini
$199
Therabody

You might not be able to give a gift card for a massage this year, but you can give a Theragun mini so that your gift recipient can get muscle treatment wherever they go — no physical contact with anyone required.

Air Open-Ear Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones
$119.95
AfterShokz

Stop the endless cycle of losing AirPods with these highly rated wireless headphones, which deliver sound via bone conduction so that ears remain open for safer runs.

BOARD30 MINI
$250
BOARD30

Your loved one might not be going to their Pilates classes anymore, but they can still get some of the benefits at home with this BOARD30 MINI, which takes up almost zero space and features a wooden platform with molded mat, resistance tubes, a set of handles and ankle straps, and flat resistance bands.

Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $500

Ripstop Nylon Color-Block Duffle Bag
$298
Tory Sport

Upgrade that worn-out duffle bag your favorite fitness enthusiast is always carrying with Tory Sport's luxe, '70s-inspired version (it can also double as a carry-on, once people start traveling again).

1-Year Package
$395
Trillfit

Everyone could use an excuse to dance these days, and if you know someone who's always down to try something new, they can't not love Trillfit's hip hop workouts.

Kettlebell Connect 2.0
$229
JaxJox

Apartment dwellers will love this kettlebell, which is digitally adjustable up to almost 50 pounds — i.e. no need to stock an entire set in your tiny space.

Black The North Face Edition Fleece Circle Sweater
$470
MM6 Maison Margiela

Hailey Bieber has given this MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration her stamp of approval, so it's hard to go wrong gifting this sporty-chic piece.

Executive Grey Leather Punching Bag
$349
CB2

Even fitness lovers who aren't into boxing could probably use something inanimate to punch this year. CB2's punching bag is not only stylish, but it's made of heavy-duty cowhide leather so that it will hold up to years of hits.

Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Unlimited

Treadly 2 Basic
$849
Treadly

A treadmill no longer means a massive, bulky, unmovable object; rather, it can be a lightweight piece like this Treadly 2 model. This treadmill comes with a simple handrail, folds up for easy storage, and, if you get the Pro version, has an app that allows you to track your stats and connect with the Treadly community.

Cashmere Gym Ball
$2,000
Loro Piana

Yes, Loro Piana has a wellness line and yes, it includes a $2,000 cashmere gym ball (that features a waterproof, stain resistant finish, mind you — so you can actually use it).

Infrared Mat
$995
HigherDOSE

You've seen those sleeping-bag-like sauna blankets? HigherDOSE now makes an infrared mat to help calm and fight inflammation without having to indulge in a major sweat session.

Logo Cotton-Blend Trackpants
$590
Fendi

Fitness lovers can never have too many pairs of sweatpants — especially if they're as chic as this Fendi version.

Tonal
$2,995
Tonal

It's rare that anyone *actually* wants a big set of weights adding clutter to their apartment, and Tonal's machine largely solves that issue. Its digital weight system can deliver 200 pounds of resistance, and it's all in a small, wall-mounted device that won't take up a ton of space and coaches you through every workout.