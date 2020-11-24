2020 is a hard year to shop for fitness lovers. Not only did they probably already get a Peloton in 2019, but it's likely they also stocked their home gym way back in March or April when it became clear that working out in public spaces wouldn't exactly be safe anytime soon. That said, there's always something new and exciting in the world of fitness, so finding the perfect gift for the gym frequenter in your life is possible — and now, it's easy too, thanks to the list ahead.
And no, you don't have to spend a ton to impress. While there are certainly plenty of machines and luxe pieces worth splurging on (a few of which have been included below), there's an equal amount of gift-worthy pieces under $250, $100, and even $50 that are trendy, useful, and cool enough for even the most discerning of fitness enthusiasts.
Ahead, The Zoe Report's 25 gifting picks to suit every budget and lots of workout styles to make your shopping a little bit easier this year.
Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $50
OK, so socks aren't the *most* exciting gift — but these medical-grade compression socks are actually pretty cool, considering they incorporate silver and copper nanoparticles which generates a "microcurrent that energizes recovery and promotes circulation."
If you know someone who truly has every piece of fitness equipment known to man, opt for a gift that will help them recover from their workouts instead, like Bathing Culture's mineral bath salts.
No fitness lover can ever have enough resistance bands, and this set of two with different resistance levels allows them to move into harder workouts over time, or use each one for different types of workouts.
If your friend has a whole routine dedicated just to their foam roller, complete their collection with this cute mini one that they can take on the go.
Confusingly enough, a lot of leggings and shorts aren't made with pockets, so if you know a runner who's always complaining about that fact, solve their problem permanently with Lululemon's well-designed run belt.
Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $100
Know an aspiring fitness influencer? There's no question — they need these constantly sold-out Bala bangles, which are undoubtedly one of the biggest status items to pop up on Instagram this year.
No one's made as big a splash in the activewear category as eco-friendly label Girlfriend this year. Show off your brand *and* trend knowledge by gifting this sporty skort, aka the item every fashion insider couldn't get enough of in 2020.
Another yoga mat is always welcome by yoga and fitness lovers alike. This one not only comes with a beautiful design, but it's cushy and is "topped with an ultra-absorbent microsuede top layer that gets grippier as you sweat."
It's 2020, which means even jump ropes are getting high tech. This sleek option displays your jump count, and you can sync it to the Smart Gym app to track the rest of your workout stats.
If you've noticed your friend always seems to carry around the same dingy water bottle, change their life with the lightweight version of LARQ's self-cleaning, water-purifying option.
Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $250
Skip the hassle of building an actual barre into your wall and buy this exercise barre instead — it will give your loved one the same experience as their beloved barre workout at home, but it's portable and requires zero demo.
Gift your gym-going friend all the gear that will turn their home into the chicest fitness studio. This easy-to-store kit contains resistance bands, wrist and ankle straps, wall anchors, and more.
As a self-proclaimed squat enthusiast, I can personally say this machine has changed my life — it's small, easy to store, and so simple to use. Plus, it delivers results fast, and it's great for busy workout enthusiasts because it only requires about 10 minutes a day.
You might not be able to give a gift card for a massage this year, but you can give a Theragun mini so that your gift recipient can get muscle treatment wherever they go — no physical contact with anyone required.
Stop the endless cycle of losing AirPods with these highly rated wireless headphones, which deliver sound via bone conduction so that ears remain open for safer runs.
Your loved one might not be going to their Pilates classes anymore, but they can still get some of the benefits at home with this BOARD30 MINI, which takes up almost zero space and features a wooden platform with molded mat, resistance tubes, a set of handles and ankle straps, and flat resistance bands.
Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Under $500
Upgrade that worn-out duffle bag your favorite fitness enthusiast is always carrying with Tory Sport's luxe, '70s-inspired version (it can also double as a carry-on, once people start traveling again).
Everyone could use an excuse to dance these days, and if you know someone who's always down to try something new, they can't not love Trillfit's hip hop workouts.
Apartment dwellers will love this kettlebell, which is digitally adjustable up to almost 50 pounds — i.e. no need to stock an entire set in your tiny space.
Hailey Bieber has given this MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration her stamp of approval, so it's hard to go wrong gifting this sporty-chic piece.
Even fitness lovers who aren't into boxing could probably use something inanimate to punch this year. CB2's punching bag is not only stylish, but it's made of heavy-duty cowhide leather so that it will hold up to years of hits.
Fitness Gifts: If Your Budget's Unlimited
A treadmill no longer means a massive, bulky, unmovable object; rather, it can be a lightweight piece like this Treadly 2 model. This treadmill comes with a simple handrail, folds up for easy storage, and, if you get the Pro version, has an app that allows you to track your stats and connect with the Treadly community.
Yes, Loro Piana has a wellness line and yes, it includes a $2,000 cashmere gym ball (that features a waterproof, stain resistant finish, mind you — so you can actually use it).
You've seen those sleeping-bag-like sauna blankets? HigherDOSE now makes an infrared mat to help calm and fight inflammation without having to indulge in a major sweat session.
Fitness lovers can never have too many pairs of sweatpants — especially if they're as chic as this Fendi version.
It's rare that anyone *actually* wants a big set of weights adding clutter to their apartment, and Tonal's machine largely solves that issue. Its digital weight system can deliver 200 pounds of resistance, and it's all in a small, wall-mounted device that won't take up a ton of space and coaches you through every workout.