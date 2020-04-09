It can feel hard to prioritize self-care in the midst of a global pandemic — especially when many people are just trying to keep their heads above water. But in fact, these are the times when you need it the most. Taking a few moments each day to give some love to yourself, inside or out, might just be the thing that keeps to feeling a sense of normalcy and peace, and some retailers have gotten creative with ways to help you do just that. By offering a slew of self-care kits, many small businesses have been able to shift their focus and stay alive, plus offer you things that can help you — or someone you care about — feel a little bit more pampered. And right now, every little bit counts.

From bundles that will up your working-from-home game to goods that will allow you to give yourself the most luxurious at-home facials, brands and boutiques have gotten inventive and thoughtful by creating care packages that are aimed to make these days feel more enjoyable. And since you can't be with your friends and loved ones in person right now, these curated kits are also a great opportunity for you to send a little love to anyone you can't be close to.

So if you're able to invest in a little self-care — and want to support small businesses at the same time — you're in luck. Ahead find six kits that are filled with feel-good treats, starting with a $28 find that's perfect for your socially distant BFF.

Virtual happy hours are fun, but if you want to show your BFF (or yourself?) a little extra love, this combo of mini hand cream, an horchata-scented candle, a mini chocolate bar, and a Baggu bag would brighten anyone's day.

For anyone who's been using this time to really dig into their routines, this kit with a rose facial mist, a facial oil, an exfoliating glow facial, and a gua sha tool will make that time so much more luxurious.

De-stress and practice some internal self-care with this kit that combines an assortment of Moon Dust sachets, an oracle deck, and a bundle of incense that's perfect for burning while taking a soothing bath, meditating, or having a quiet home yoga session.

Make your work day a little sweeter with this assortment of goods that includes a cute notebook, blank card set, Compartes chocolate bar, hand cream, and two pens.

Not only will Saje's wellness-enhancing kit help you feel a little more soothed while you stay at home (with a deep breath inhaler, peppermint oil blend, stress relief blend, and lip balm), but the brand is giving $5 from each purchase to charities supporting frontline workers.

Natural wine, CBD, and snacks? They're not exactly essentials, but this curated bundle from Wine & Rock Shop will make your Netflix parties and FaceTime dates a lot more fun — and tasty. And that's definitely a significant form of self-care.